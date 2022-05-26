NJ softball team reaches fundraising goal for Puerto Rico tournament

A youth softball team from New Jersey has reached its fundraising goal to participate in a tournament in Puerto Rico.

Mayor Andre Sayegh and Paterson Divas Coaches Jose Crespo, Adrian Rodriguez, and Rony Martinez held an event Thursday to thank the community for its support.

GoFundMe page to help get the U10 team to their scheduled games, with a goal of $15,000, was well over $16,000 as of Thursday evening.

The girls went undefeated and usually play in the region, but now it's time to spread their wings.

Their success has lead the city to approve $1.5 million for renovating their own field of dreams.

The trip to play in Puerto Rico will take place starting July 8, but the excitement in the city is already building.

The games are generally funded by parents and coaches, but the team was raising funds for airfare and lodging fees and additional equipment needed.

The 10U Team, comprised of 13 girls ages 10 and under, were undefeated champions in Fall 2021.

