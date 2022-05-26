ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

'Top Gun: Maverick' review: Sandy Kenyon says sequel is as good as -- if not better -- than original

ABCNY
ABCNY
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QniSU_0frbxsDB00

Tom Cruise is back on the big screen reprising one of the roles that made him a star, and Hollywood is banking that "Top Gun: Maverick" will draw millions back to theaters again.

The original "Top Gun" was released 36 years ago, but Maverick is still the Navy's best pilot. This time, he's training the next generation of Top Gun aviators.

It has been a long, long time since I enjoyed myself so much at a theater. Going to see most movies is work for me, especially when they're bad. It's part of the job, but "Top Gun: Maverick" felt like getting paid to have fun.

It's time to turn and burn again, time to head down the highway to the danger zone for that rare sequel that is just as terrific as the original...if not better.

ALSO READ | Alison Oliver shines in 'Conversations with Friends'

"Conversations with Friends" is based on a book by Sally Rooney, and the same creative team that brought her novel "Normal People" to life are behind the new Hulu series.

Cruise pushed the actors to their limits for real by placing them in F-18 fighters, and half a dozen IMAX cameras in the cockpit capture the action.

"It's aggressive," one real-life pilot says in a featurette. "You can't act that. The distortion of the face. They're pulling 7.5, 8 Gs."

The results are good enough to satisfy the toughest critics of all -- real Navy pilots.

"I've been doing this in these airplanes for a really long time, and I watch that and I go, 'Wow, that's fantastic,'" another said in the featurette.

Cruise wasn't allowed to fly thee jets, but he pilots his own plane for a magical scene with Jennifer Connelly's character.

"Penny Benjamin," the actress said. "She's actually mentioned in the first film."

ALSO READ | Forget glass slippers, new Disney+ movie 'Sneakerella' flips the script on 'Cinderella' story

"Sneakerella" offers a modern take on the classic "Cinderella" story. Sandy Kenyon has more.

The original is recalled in many ways that make this one better, echoes that resonated deeply for me even as I was being truly entertained by a guy who has been called the "last movie star" because he's so determined to draw millions back to theaters.

"Top Gun: Maverick" is for everyone who has had enough of the caped-crusader and all the other comic book movies.

Go see it on the biggest screen you can find, and IMAX is definitely worth the extra money.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

*
Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Comments / 0

Related
Page Six

Ray Liotta dined at Dominican Republic steakhouse 2 days before his death

Ray Liotta and his fiancée enjoyed a meal at a luxury steakhouse in the Dominican Republic just two days before his sudden death. The “Goodfellas” star — who died Thursday in the Caribbean country at the age of 67 — had dinner with Jacy Nittolo at Naca’n Restaurant Tuesday night. “We were fortunate to host Ray for dinner on Tuesday night,” the restaurant’s Instagram account posted after the sad news broke. “He was a special person and talented actor that will be missed – your friends at Naca’n will remember you fondly – 🖤 #RestinPeace.” Naca’n shared a photo of the couple at the...
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Master P's Daughter Tytyana Miller Dead at 29

Master P is mourning the death of his daughter, Tytyana Miller. The 52-year-old rapper took to social media Sunday night to announce his 29-year-old daughter had passed away. "Our family is dealing with an overwhelming grief for the loss of my daughter Tytyana," Master P wrote on Instagram. "We respectfully request some privacy so that our family can grieve. We appreciate all of the prayers love and support."
CELEBRITIES
UPI News

'Maestro' photos: Bradley Cooper plays conductor Leonard Bernstein

May 31 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film Maestro. The streaming service shared photos for the biopic Monday featuring Bradley Cooper as conductor and composer Leonard Bernstein. The photos depict Bernstein (Cooper) at different ages, including an elderly version. Carey Mulligan also appears as Bernstein's...
MOVIES
ABCNY

ABCNY

New York City, NY
106K+
Followers
12K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from New York.

 https://abc7ny.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy