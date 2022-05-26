ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software failure grounds 200 easyJet flights

By Benedict Smith
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0162PX_0frbxid900

Airline easyJet has apologised to customers after a software failure forced it to cancel around 200 flights.

The company initially announced that the flights affected would be those departing between 1pm and 3pm UK time on Thursday, but later said the disruption could last longer.

In an updated statement, the airline said: “easyJet can confirm that the earlier IT systems issues have now been rectified.

Our remaining flying programme some may still be subject to some disruption in the coming hours

easyJet

“Unfortunately, they resulted in some cancellations earlier today and while we expect to operate most of our remaining flying programme some may still be subject to some disruption in the coming hours.”

The disruption has left holidaymakers stranded abroad and complaining about the lack of notice they were given.

Devan Lonsdale, 24, from Durham , was due to travel with eight friends from Manchester Airport for a holiday that had already been cancelled due to Covid.

“We left Newcastle at 6am and got to the airport for 10am as our flight was 1.20pm,” he told PA.

“We were called to the gate at 12.35pm and the gate was due to close at 12.50pm but at 1pm it hadn’t budged.

People started walking off one by one to be told that the flight was cancelled and no replacement, so we were stuck in Manchester.

“We’ve had to pay for hotel etc in Manchester and are now going to go back home tomorrow – (we) have looked for alternate flights to Prague and other locations for a reasonable price so we could make use of our days off work we have used, but found nothing but flights £500+ with multiple stops.

“Only time will tell what easyJet will say and how much money we will get but we will no doubt lose money overall and a four-day holiday.”

One woman claimed that would-be passengers were told their flight had been cancelled just 10 minutes before they were due to board the plane.

Others have been stuck at some of the UK’s biggest airports, including Gatwick and Stansted.

Both Edinburgh and Luton have seen seven arrivals and seven departures cancelled, while nine flights from Manchester have been affected.

The statement from easyJet added: “We advise customers due to travel with us to continue to check Flight Tracker for the status of their flight before making their way to the airport.

“We apologise for the inconvenience caused and customers can apply for compensation in line with regulations.”

Related
The Independent

Dublin airport chaos continues after passengers were warned they ‘may miss flights’ due to queues

The chaos continues at Dublin airport today, as snaking queues reportedly started building up in the early hours of this morning.A passenger shared video filmed at 3.40am, in which long lines can be seen waiting for security.“Queues thick with people growing in depth too,” tweeted Dr Barrett, alongside the footage. “Management well aware for months – worse it’s getting.”They added: “Time through security display has been turned off ... sums it up really.”3:40am @gavreilly - queues thick with people growing in depth too. Management well aware for months - worse it’s getting. pic.twitter.com/x1E8kpDUPM— PaedsHaemDoc (@dr_barrett) May 30, 2022Another traveller,...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Tui pilot praised for loading bags onto plane in the rain after 30-hour delay

A Tui pilot known only as “Simon” has been praised by customers who say he left the cockpit to go and load bags onto the plane at Manchester Airport yesterday.Passengers on Tui’s flight TOM2744 to Heraklion say the employee went “above and beyond” by going out into the rain to load cases himself, following a day-long delay to their flight.Traveller Katherine Cox posted a video of a man in a tie and a high-vis, Tui-branded vest on the tarmac, loading cases onto the conveyor belt to the hold. Meanwhile fellow customer Jenny Cook tweeted: “Please @TUIUK @TUIGroup can we...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Bag drop queue reaches outside Dublin airport at 3am

Another long queue snaked inside and out of Terminal 2 at Dublin Airport in the early hours of Tuesday morning, as passengers waited to drop their bags off.Scott Brownlee shared footage of the continued chaos at Ireland’s busiest airport, which has seen thousands of people miss flights since Sunday.“This is the queue [at] Aer Lingus’ bag-drop Terminal 2 at 3am Tuesday morning,” he wrote.“First flight out isn’t until 6am!”Dublin Airport Authority (DAA) has apologised to passengers who have missed flights in recent days, promising they won’t be left “out of pocket”.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Passengers forced to queue outside terminal at Dublin Airport in day of travel chaosPassengers forced to queue outside terminal at Dublin Airport in day of travel chaosStormont Assembly fails to elect new speaker for second time
WORLD
The Independent

Plane takes 12 hours to fly from Dallas to LA

A recent American Airlines flight took 12 hours to fly between Dallas Fort Worth, Texas to Los Angeles, California – a trip that normally takes just over three hours.The worst part for frustrated passengers was that their intended destination had been Tokyo.The 28 May service to the Japanese capital was more than seven hours into its standard route to Narita airport and was flying over the North Pacific Ocean when it was forced to make a U-turn.“Weather conditions” were the cause of the disruption: more specifically, a volcanic eruption in Bezymianny, a peninsula off the east coast of east...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

National Lottery could be suspended for first time in 28 year history due to ownership row

A legal row over ownership could result in the National Lottery being suspended for the first time in nearly three decades.Camelot has run the game ever since it was launched in the early 1990s But the Gambling Commission in April confirmed plans to transfer the licence to rival operator Allwyn Entertainment.The commission, which is responsible for regulating the betting industry, said in papers submitted to the high court that Camelot has launched a legal challenge against the move.Camelot was due to transfer the lottery ownership to Allwyn on 1 February 2024. The legal proceedings, however, mean the timetable could...
LOTTERY
The Independent

Meeting 999 response targets a ‘challenge’ amid budget cuts, police chief says

Meeting a target to answer 90% of 999 calls in less than 10 seconds is a “significant challenge for policing” at a time of squeezed budgets, a police chief has said as new data revealed only one force in the UK is attaining the goal.Avon and Somerset Police was the only force to meet the standard, according to national statistics released for the first time by the Home Office.Forty-three forces failed to meet it over the six months from November 2021 to April 2022.It is a difficult space in terms of demand for police serviceNPCC's Alan ToddThe National Police Chiefs’...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

Harry and Meghan renew lease on their Berkshire cottage

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will maintain their UK home close to Windsor Castle as speculation grows they will christen their daughter in front of the Queen.Harry and Meghan will fly to the UK this week to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and are expected to stay at Frogmore Cottage.The home was where the couple spent their final period as working royals before moving to north America, and last month they extended the lease on a 12-month rolling arrangement, The Sun newspaper reported.Frogmore, a Grade-II listed property owned by the Crown Estate, was a gift from Harry’s grandmother the...
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Technology
The Independent

Poland vs Wales talking points before World Cup 2022 play-off decider

Wales start their Nations League campaign in Poland on Wednesday.The game comes just four days before the World Cup play-off final against Scotland or Ukraine in Cardiff to decide a place at this year’s finals in Qatar.Here we look at the main talking points surrounding the clash at Wroclaw’s Tarczynski Arena.Bale breather?5️⃣🏆 #HalaMadrid #UCL pic.twitter.com/TaNuYC2XVZ— Gareth Bale (@GarethBale11) May 28, 2022Gareth Bale became the first British player to win five Champions League titles on Saturday. Bale did not step foot on the pitch in Real Madrid’s 1-0 victory over Liverpool as his nine-year stay in Spain came to an end.What...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Earthquake rocks Midlands as residents report ‘houses shaking’

An earthquake shook parts of the Midlands on Monday afternoon.Residents of Staffordshire and Shropshire reported feeling a tremor, with some saying their houses rocked from side to side.The British Geological Survey (BGS) issued an alert for seismic activity detected at 3.36pm in Wem, Shropshire.The BGS detected a tremor striking 8km below ground at a magnitude of 3.8 – the strongest in the UK for months.Affected areas included Shrewsbury, Telford, Wellington, Stafford and Stoke-on-Trent.Locals reported doors slamming and furniture moving as the shockwaves travelled around Shropshire and surrounding counties for a few seconds.Caroline and Paul Blair, from Whitchurch some 10 miles...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Half-term travel – live: Tui cancels hundreds of flights as travel chaos continues for holidaymakers

British holidaymakers hoping to jet off this week face continuing travel disruption across the UK.Tui is the latest company to resort to mass cancellations, announcing that nearly 400 flights between Manchester airport and a range of holiday destinations have been axed from now until the end of June.Meanwhile, after preemptively scrapping 240 flights over the weekend, easyJet’s on-the-day cancellations are continuing. Airports across the country are struggling to cope with the increased number of passengers, with lengthy queues reported at Manchester, Bristol, Glasgow and Stansted.Eurostar customers have not been immune to the ensuing chaos; passengers have been sharing pictures...
TRAVEL
The Independent

Tui cancels almost 200 flights – and thousands of holidays – from Manchester

Britain’s biggest holiday company, Tui, announced overnight that it has cancelled nearly 200 outbound flights from Manchester airport to a range of holiday destinations between now and the end of June.The cancellations began immediately – including a holiday departure from Manchester to Fuerteventura in Spain’s Canary Islands.Sue Leighton, one of the passengers booked to travel, was told late on Monday about the cancellation.“We’ve just told the five-year-old grandchild and she was so upset,” she told The Independent.Passengers have been given a full refund, as stipulated by the Package Travel Regulations. Disappointed holidaymakers were also given a £200 voucher towards...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Areas with fewest number of GPs revealed

The parts of England with the fewest number of GPs have been revealed.GPs in some parts of the country are each responsible for more than 2,500 patients, while in other regions GPs care on average for 1,250 patients each.The figures highlight areas where it might be harder to access a family doctor.These disparities mean people in some areas are less able to access their family doctor than people elsewhere. Nuffield TrustNew analysis from the Nuffield Trust think tank show the GPs serving the highest number of patients are in Portsmouth, Brighton and Thurrock, Essex.In Portsmouth there are 39.5 GPs caring...
HEALTH
The Independent

All the easyJet flights cancelled today from UK airports

Thousands more airline passengers face cancelled flights and long delays as carriers and airports struggle to cope with the schedules they have planned.After grounding dozens of holiday flights over the weekend, particularly to and from London Gatwick, easyJet has done the same on Monday morning. At least 32 departures have been axed at the Sussex airport, affecting more than 5,000 passengers.Britain's biggest budget airline made hundreds of cancellations last week, and on Friday decided pro-actively to axe 240 flights up to 6 June.While most of Monday’s cancellations were advised two days ago, the grounding of the dawn flights to...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

The best hotels in Malta

Newbies to Malta, known for package deals offering sun and sea, have recently discovered what those in-the-know were already well aware of: that this is an extraordinary cultural destination with a unique history (and pre-history), as well as 300 days of sunshine a year and sparkling azure seas. Accommodation options on this central Mediterranean island have flourished in recent years, alongside its self-image. Boutique hotels and designer B&Bs, which are mostly historic on the outside and contemporary within, have been opening across the country. This is nowhere more true than in Malta’s charming little fortified capital, built by the Knights...
WORLD
The Independent

The best Platinum Jubilee afternoon tea events in London this bank holiday

The long-awaited Platinum Jubilee bank holiday – a four-day weekend in honour of the Queen’s 70 years of service – is nearly upon us.Community celebrations, regal-themed activities and street parties are happening across the UK from 2-5 June, with several large-scale official events taking place in the capital: the Trooping of the Colour, Party at the Palace and the Big Jubilee Lunch among them.For those looking for a quintessentially British experience in London over the bank holiday, a number of Jubilee-themed afternoon teas are being served to celebrate her Majesty.Here are some of the best afternoon tea experiences fit for...
The Independent

Queen’s platinum jubilee - live: Monarch returns to London ahead of bank holiday weekend

The Queen is set to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee in June with a four-day bank holiday weekend.The weekend, which will begin on Thursday 2 June and end on Sunday 5 June, will see several events take place involving members of the royal family.These include Trooping the Colour, a Service of Thanksgiving, the Platinum beacons, a Platinum Jubilee pageant and a star-studded concert.With just two days to go until the bank holiday weekend starts, the Queen has returned to London after a short stay in her Balmoral estate in Scotland.While the Queen has made mostly virtual appearances so far this...
The Independent

Queen returns to London ahead of platinum jubilee bank holiday weekend

The Queen has returned to London ahead of her platinum jubilee celebrations this weekend, after spending a short break at her Balmoral home in Scotland.Her Majesty was spotted arriving at Aberdeen Airport today to fly back to London, after arriving in Scotland on Thursday.Her return comes just days before celebrations for the Queen’s platinum jubilee are set to begin, which will kick off with the Trooping the Colour parade on Thursday, followed by the lighting of the platinum jubilee beacons on Thursday night.The Queen is said to be attending at least two events across the weekend, as she should make...
U.K.
The Independent

Government terminates contract with P&O Ferries over ‘unacceptable’ mass sacking

The Government has terminated a “one-of-a-kind” agreement with P&O Ferries in response to the firm’s “unacceptable” sacking of nearly 800 seafarers without notice.The Home Office announced on Monday evening that the P&O arrangement with the Border Force agency would come to an end with “immediate effect”.It comes after the Department for Transport (DfT) reviewed links with the firm in light of the mass sacking.The DfT said the review has concluded, with the only contract identified with P&O Ferries being wound up.I called for a full review of government agreements with P&O Ferries and working with @ukhomeoffice we've terminated @UKBorder's one-of-a-kind...
INDUSTRY
The Independent

The Independent

