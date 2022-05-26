ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

31-story luxury apartment tower coming to Downtown Tampa in spring 2024

 4 days ago
TAMPA, Fla. — For anyone looking for somewhere to live in Downtown Tampa, 2024 may be the perfect year to move into a luxury apartment. A groundbreaking ceremony held Thursday morning set in motion the construction of a 31-story luxury apartment tower in downtown Tampa. The 334-unit high rise is situated...

Coastal Construction breaks ground on 31-story Tampa tower

Your free weekly Florida Construction News eletter. Receive news updates about Florida construction activities and opportunities every Thursday. Cancel anytime you want. Coastal Construction says it broke ground May 26 on the Arts and Entertainment Residences (AER), a 31-story apartment tower in Downtown Tampa. American Land Ventures with partner Gazit...
10 Tampa Bay

Clearwater church makes interesting discovery inside building walls

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A church in Clearwater recently gained some insight into its history after making an interesting discovery inside the building walls — a time capsule. After Sunday service at Peace Memorial Presbyterian Church, the congregation gathered for a meal — and to get a glimpse at a piece of the past hidden behind the walls for more than 70 years.
To Rent In Tampa Bay Area You May Need 3 Full Time Jobs

To rent in Tampa Bay Area you may need 3 full time jobs. As a real estate broker over the last 20 years we’ve never seen anything like it. We manage properties and qualify and place tenants all over the bay area. Sale prices are through the roof, yes. But, rental rates broke through the same roof over a year ago, and are still climbing.
Here’s What Homes Sold in Gulfport May 20-26

2514 Ohio Court S. (Waterfront District) This 1,420-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath home, built in 1940, listed and sold for $625,000. 2600 46th St. S. (Marina) This 1950 home has 1,335 square feet, three bedrooms, and two baths. It listed for $495,000 and sold for $505,000. 1313 53rd St. S. (Tangerine) This...
Top 3 Most Affordable Neighborhoods In Tampa

Here is a list of top 3 most affordable neighborhoods in Tampa. As the cost of living continues to rise and more and more people move to Tampa, it can be difficult to find an affordable, safe neighborhood in a growing city. According to RentCafe market trends, these are the...
Cerealholic returns to Ybor City, Chanko comes to Seminole Hieghts, and more Tampa Bay foodie news

Although Chop Chop Shop customers were dismayed by chef Steve Sera’s seemingly abrupt decision to close the popular Asian fusion restaurant, he’s hoping that they’ll stick around for his brand new concept opening out of the same Seminole Heights space. His new restaurant Chanko will debut out of the familiar refurbished diner car with a brand new menu, unprecedented approach to fast casual dining, and the support of his entire former CCS staff. The Chanko menu is smaller, more refined, and revolves around a traditional Japanese dish that Sera says cannot be found anywhere else in the Southeastern part of the country, let alone Florida. The star is the menu is Sera’s modern take on the Hiroshima-style okonomiyaki—a layered crepe dish stacked with shredded grilled cabbage, bean sprouts, leeks, grilled noodles and more—while other categories include kare, a Japanese curry and rice dishes topped with katsu. 4603 N Florida Ave., Tampa. chanko-ichiban.com.
10 Best Places For Wine Lovers In Tampa

Looking for places to celebrate? Either by the bottle, or just a glass, these are our 10 best places in Tampa for drinking wine. Wednesday, May 25th is national wine day, but wine can be a good idea any day of the year! Whether you’re looking to sample different flights or know the bottle you love, we’ve gathered the best bars and restaurants to celebrate in Tampa.
Fire breaks out at Tampa tire shop

TAMPA, Fla. — Firefighters worked to put out a fire Monday afternoon at a tire shop on the city's east side. Crews were called around 11:45 a.m. to the area of East Broadway Avenue and North 53rd Street. The fire started in an unoccupied building, which caused a lot of smoke to billow from the scene, according to Tampa Fire Rescue.
25 live music concerts and events happening in Tampa Bay this Memorial Day weekend

The Jackettes w/C.B. Carlyle & the Desert Angels (Hooch and Hive, Tampa) Amythyst Kiah (Jaeb Theater at David A. Straz Center for the Performing Arts, Tampa) Sunset Music Festival: Illenium w/Borgore/Gorgon City/Celo/more (North Lot at Raymond James Stadium, Tampa) Artikal Sound System (WTR Pool, Tampa) Saturday, May 28. Charles Irwin...
Artist working on Dunedin water tower mural stuck 150 feet in the air

DUNEDIN, Fla. - A man in a motorized lift was stranded about 150 feet in the air on the side of a water tower in Dunedin, making for a difficult rescue Friday afternoon. Curlew Road was shut down for hours, and multiple agencies responded. Tom Stovall , the artist working...
What's killing the ducks in Citrus Park neighborhood?

TAMPA, Fla. - The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is investigating whether something in the water poisoned more than 20 ducks at a residential pond in Citrus Park. Residents first noticed two dead ducks on Tuesday and say since then more have turned up dead. As of Sunday,...
Top 10 Bike Riding Trails In Tampa Bay

With gas prices continuing to sky rocket, we’ve put together the 10 top bike riding trails in Tampa Bay for you. To alleviate their wallets, many Floridians are taking up other means of transportation. In fact, the city of Tampa has spent a lot of resources to improve bike lanes and trails over the last few years. With gorgeous weather and spectacular views, these trails surely won’t disappoint you while you get in your exercise.
The InterView: Carmine Iavarone, Owner of Iavorone’s Italian Steakhouse

Carmine Iavarone is part of three generations of family who own several iconic, longtime restaurants in Tampa. He opened Iavarone’s Italian Steakhouse 30 years ago in Carrollwood. My father came from Naples, Italy. My mother is from New York. Her family is Sicilian. They were great, hardworking people and...
