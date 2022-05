The prosecutor for Northwestern Massachusetts said Monday that a Rhode Island man was driving an SUV that swerved into a group of motorcycles and injured eight people. Ryan O'Farrell, 32 of Westerly, was charged with seven counts of operating under the influence of drugs causing serious bodily injury, operating under the influence of drugs, two counts of child endangerment, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, and operating an unregistered motor vehicle. He was held on $250,000 bail pending arraignment Tuesday.

WESTERLY, RI ・ 19 HOURS AGO