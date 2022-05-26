ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parachute's Memorial Day Sale Means Sheets, Robes & More Are All 20% Off

By Olivia Harvey
SheKnows
SheKnows
 4 days ago

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’ve been waiting for the perfect moment to splurge on bedding , now is the time. Parachute is celebrating Memorial Day with a week-long sale and you can pick up everything from linen sheets to comfy loungewear for a fraction of their original price.

From now through Monday, May 30, Parachute shoppers can get 20 percent off their total order, which means it’s the ideal time to finally see what all the hype is about when it comes to the brand’s most popular items, including percale sheets and robes. Check out some of our favorites, below:

Fitted Sheet — $56 to $80, originally $70 to $100

Made with 100 percent premium, long-staple Egyptian cotton, Parachute’s Percale sheets are crisp, cool, and will soften over time. They have more than 1,600 five-star reviews on the Parachute website, with one person writing, “If you’re a cotton person you will love these cotton percale sheets.” A full-size fitted percale sheet is regularly $90, but this week, you can snag one for $75.

Percale Fitted Sheet

$56 — $80


Duvet Cover — $176 to $192, originally $220 to $240

Or, treat yourself to one of Parachute’s much-loved Brushed Cotton Duvet Covers that are crafted in Portugal using 100 percent cotton. According to the site, the brushed cotton has a lived-in feel similar to that of your favorite vintage T-shirt. Usually, the full/queen size duvet cover sells for $220, but during the sale you can pick one up for $176.

Brushed Cotton Duvet Cover

$176 — $192


Linen Sheet Set — $151 to $183, originally $189 to $229

Now is also a great time to try out a linen sheet set . Parachute’s set comes with one fitted sheet and one pillowcase made from European flax linen that continues to soften with every wash. “Best sheets I’ve owned,” one five-star reviewer wrote. “Sometimes a splurge is in order.” While this set would usually set you back at least $189, right now you can nab it starting at $151.

Linen Sheet Set

$151 — $183


Cotton Robe —  $87.20, originally $109

And if you have a hard time leaving the comfort of your bed in the morning, then wrap yourself up in Parachute’s best-selling Cloud Cotton Robe made with the brand’s signature 100 percent Turkish cotton 4-ply gauze. It comes in sizes up to 3X and is available in a soothing array of natural-toned colors. We’re partial to this chic, light terracotta hue called “Clay.”

Cloud Cotton Robe

$87.20, originally $109


Night Stand — $599.20, originally $749

Parachute doesn’t just sell bedding , it sells furniture, too — so if your bedroom needs an upgrade beyond new sheets, check out the site for bed frames and nightstands, too. We love this cook Bluff Stacked Nightstand .

Bluff Stacked Nightstand

$599.20, originally $749


Your bedroom has always been your cozy safe haven, but thanks to Parachute’s Memorial Day Sale it can get even cozier — and a lot more wallet-friendly, too.

