Lifted restrictions speed housing for tornado victims

By Jana Garrett
 4 days ago

KENTUCKY (WEHT) – People who were transporting temporary housing now have fewer restrictions to abide by.

Kentucky Transportation Secretary Jim Gray has extended an official order that temporarily suspended certain restrictions on truckers delivering mobile housing to tornado-damaged areas of Western Kentucky.

“Recovery efforts continue from the devastating tornadoes of last December, and our Cabinet wants to ensure there’s no delay in getting temporary housing to people who need it,” Secretary Gray said.

Lions Club of Webster County helps tornado victims

The Commonwealth of Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) says the order, which was set to expire June 1, will instead remain in effect through 12:01 a.m. Eastern Standard Time on August 1. The order temporarily relieves commercial drivers from maximum driving times and weigh station stops if providing response to affected areas.

KYTC says to ensure the safety of other travelers, carriers must comply with safety requirements and have a copy of the order in the truck cab if operating under the authority of the official order.

You can view the order here .

