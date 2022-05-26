ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, GA

Local bridge dedicated in honor of late Columbus trailblazer, civil rights activist

By Hannah James
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iKWB7_0frbvL1c00

COLUMBUS, Ga. ( WRBL )— Thursday May 25, friends and family members of a late Columbus trailblazer gathered at the south end of the 2 nd Avenue Bridge to take part in a memorial service, dedicating another piece of Columbus to members that make up this town’s rich history.

The late Judge Albert Thompson, Sr., can be described as father, representative, mentor, friend, fraternity brother, and the first of many titles here in Muscogee County and Georgia. Members of the community gathered to dedicate the 2 nd Avenue Bridge, now newly renamed Judge Albert Thompson Bridge, to Judge Thompson’s legacy.

He began his law practice in Columbus, Ga. in 1974. Representative Calvin Smyre’s career started under Judge Thompson in his law office. Thursday, he hosted the Dedication Ceremony with the Columbus Legislative Delegation.

Albert Thompson was a staple. He was one of the first in many categories. And I remember when he was only African American lawyer and then he went to the bar head in Columbus and was the first African American chairman in Georgia, House of Representatives. And he’s been a bridge in our community. So we thought this is appropriate, the Columbus delegation is to name this bridge in his honor,” Rep. Smyre says.

Thompson served seven terms in the Georgia State House before being appointed Chair of the Special Judiciary Committee of the General Assembly in 1974, making him the House’s first African American Committee Chairman. His daughter, Eloise Norris, spoke on how fitting it is to name this bridge after her father.

“Daddy was a bridge, as Sanford read the poem, and I have to say that he used is his public service to provide passage over obstacles to close the gap between racial inequalities, civil injustice, economic inequities and practices in everyone regardless of status,” she explains.

Several prominent figures attended the dedication ceremony. Among them, Congressman Sanford Bishop, Smyre’s successor in the Georgia House, Teddy Reese, and Mayor Skip Henderson. All were impacted by Thompson’s character and nature.

I had a chance to meet him and I’m a little embarrassed to say I didn’t really realize what a civil rights icon and what a trailblazer he was. I knew him as this incredibly bright and good guy… we had a chance to work together. I just knew him as a very principled guy that he believed that it was always the right time to do the right thing,” Henderson said.

In January of 1981, Thompson became the first African American appointed to the Chattahoochee Judicial Circuit as Superior Court Judge. He retired in 1991 as Administrative Law Judge with the State Board of Worker’s Compensation. Now, Thompson is buried in the Riverdale Cemetery in Columbus.

Congressman Sanford Bishop recited a poem at the reception saying, “I could not craft the words better than those of Will Allen Dromgoole as we dedicate this bridge, the poem that he wrote The Bridge Builder , and it goes like this…”

“An old man going a lone highway,
Came, at the evening cold and gray,
To a chasm vast and deep and wide.
Through which was flowing a sullen tide
The old man crossed in the twilight dim,
The sullen stream had no fear for him;
But he turned when safe on the other side
And built a bridge to span the tide.

“Old man,” said a fellow pilgrim near,
“You are wasting your strength with building here;
Your journey will end with the ending day,
You never again will pass this way;
You’ve crossed the chasm, deep and wide,
Why build this bridge at evening tide?”

The builder lifted his old gray head;
“Good friend, in the path I have come,” he said,
“There followed after me to-day
A youth whose feet must pass this way.
This chasm that has been as naught to me
To that fair-haired youth may a pitfall be;
He, too, must cross in the twilight dim;
Good friend, I am building this bridge for him!'”

Will Allen Dromgoole, recited by Congressman Sanford Bishop

The man who blazed new trails, now permanently bridging the gap between Columbus’ history and future progress.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 2

Related
thecolumbusceo.com

Holly Wait Talks About the CSS Georgia Coming to Columbus

Holly Waitis Executive Director of the National Civil War Navel Museum. She discusses the arrival and history of the CSS Georgia that will be coming to Columbus. To be included in our video interviews or if you need video services for your company, please contact us.
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Columbus remembers two men after lynching 126 years ago

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The community observed the 126th anniversary of a lynching in Columbus. A group of approximately 20 people came out to remember the lynching of Jesse Slayton and Will Miles. Slayton and Miles were on trial for rape and found not guilty. A mob gathered outside the...
COLUMBUS, GA
kentuckytoday.com

Alabama church hires minister of ‘one mile missions’

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (BP) – This past Sunday (May 22), Heritage Baptist Church made a historic step toward reaching their neighbors – they called Frederick L. Harris Sr. to be their minister of one mile missions. “We want to become a church that looks more like our neighborhood, and...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WTVM

Exclusive: Officials discuss Uptown Columbus developments - Part 2

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - This article is a continuation for Uptown Columbus developments- Part 1. CLICK HERE to read part 1. Developer John Teeples told News Leader 9′s Ashlee Williams that his crews are also working on a, owned by prominent business owners Buddy Nelms and Tom Jones. Located next to Ride on Bikes on Broadway, the new space will connect and expand the event venue inside of the Loft restaurant, called the Green Room, also housing a restaurateur in the bottom level.
COLUMBUS, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Muscogee County, GA
Government
County
Muscogee County, GA
City
Columbus, GA
Local
Georgia Sports
Columbus, GA
Government
State
Georgia State
Columbus, GA
Sports
Local
Georgia Government
WABE

Joe Biden nominates 3 men to be U.S. marshals in Georgia

President Joe Biden on Thursday nominated police chiefs in Savannah and Perry and a former DeKalb County sheriff to serve as U.S. marshals in Georgia’s three federal court districts. Each must be confirmed by the U.S. Senate before taking their post. The men would oversee operations of the U.S....
GEORGIA STATE
Daily Beast

Georgia’s New Voting Law Actually Drew Voters Out—In Rage

ATLANTA—When Atondra Bush sped into the Rainbow Elementary School parking lot on Election Day, you could hear the exasperation in her voice as she called out to voters on the sidewalk. “Am I too late?” she asked. It was 7:08 p.m. on Tuesday’s primary election day. The polls had...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Skip Henderson
Person
Sanford Bishop
WRBL News 3

May 2000 Atlanta-area murder remains unsolved

GEORGIA (WRBL) – May 8, 2022 marked 22 years since a Georgia man was shot and killed in his College Park home. GBI investigators are still looking to bring the killer to justice in the case. The deadly shooting of Abdaramane Fade happened on May 8, 2000 at around 1:45 p.m. According to the GBI, […]
COLLEGE PARK, GA
WTVM

Grannies on Guard hosts mentoring event at Columbus recreation center

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Another ‘Grannies on Guard’ event in the Fountain City today. It’s an initiative set up by local grandmothers to help keep kids away from violence. Today, children gathered at the Fluellen Recreation Center on 8th Street. Founder Rasheeda Ali and other volunteers played...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Weekend BBQ held in Fort Mitchell to raise money for veterans

FORT MITCHELL, Ala. (WTVM) - Members of the Veterans of Foreign War Post 5810 in Fort Mitchell commemorated the Memorial Day holiday Saturday by hosting a barbeque to raise money for veterans. They sold Boston butts along with leg quarters. The organizer of this event says raising money helps our...
FORT MITCHELL, AL
fox5atlanta.com

7 killed in Memorial Day Weekend traffic, officials report

ATLANTA - The Georgia Department of Public Safety reported there were at least seven traffic deaths by Sunday afternoon on Memorial Day Weekend. In a six-hour span on Sunday afternoon, Georgia State Patrol reported one death near Dalton and one near Americus. Last year, 22 people died in crashes over...
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Civil Rights#African American#House Of Representatives#The Georgia State House#The General Assembly
WTVM

Local veteran, state representative weigh in on Fort Benning renaming

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Fort Benning may soon be renamed to Fort Moore. You may recall, last year, Congress passed legislation requiring military bases named after Confederate soldiers, including Fort Benning, to be renamed. After receiving over 34,000 suggestions, the Naming Commission has given their recommendation on what Fort Benning...
COLUMBUS, GA
WSFA

MPS student named 2022 U.S. Presidential Scholar

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - One Montgomery Public Schools graduate is celebrating being named a 2022 U.S. Presidential Scholar. Hailey Mullins is still soaking in the moment. “This is the highest achievement a high school senior can receive. So receiving this really meant the world to me and more and especially to see like my parents proud. Not only that my teacher received the U.S. Presidential most influential teacher. So it really warms my heart to see that I can pass my accomplishments on to others,” said Mullins.
MONTGOMERY, AL
wdhn.com

Proposal to change the name of Ft. Rucker

FORT RUCKER, Ala. (WDHN)—Earlier this week, we reported on the U.S Army naming commission recommending “renaming” Ft. Rucker. Ft. Rucker is one of nine UI.S. military installations that were named in commemoration of the. Confederacy. The late Michael Novosel, Sr. is a Medal of Honor recipient that...
FORT RUCKER, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Thousands attend Atlanta Jazz Festival

ATLANTA — Families packed Piedmont Park to enjoy the smooth music at the Atlanta Jazz Festival. Many call this event the ‘unofficial’ official start to the concert summer series. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Atlanta is known for good entertainment and although...
ATLANTA, GA
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

20K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy