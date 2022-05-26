ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulton County, NY

Officials hold boat safety, water training in Fulton County

By Jennifer Seelig
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45ITQn_0frbvGbz00

MAYFIELD, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — It is National Boat Safety Week, when officials reinforce water safety skills to boaters and everyone out on the water. EMS personnel, anticipating many revelers out on the water this Memorial Day Weekend, are preparing as well.

“There’s a lot of people out, whether on kayaking, swimming, fishing,” said Fulton County Sheriff Ricahrd Giardino. “We just encourage safety and deter reckless driving.”

The New York State Office of Parks, Recreation, and Historic Preservation reports that in 2021, there were 192 boating accidents, resulting in 118 injuries and 18 deaths on New York’s waterways. U.S. Coast Guard statistics show that drowning was the reported cause of death in 80% of recreational boating fatalities in 2020, with 86% of those victims not wearing life jackets. Safe boating begins with preparation, and basic boating safety procedures include carrying life-saving emergency distress and communications equipment, wearing life jackets, attending safe boating courses, participating in free boat safety checks, and staying sober when navigating can help ensure boaters stay safe throughout the season.

Officials raising awareness for boating safety

“They call it a personal floatation device, but we call them life vests because they save your life,” Giardino said.

On Thursday, local law enforcement held its 7th-annual Great Sacandaga Lake multi-jurisdictional training exercise. Officials said this was the largest contingent of law enforcement officers, fire, and emergency management operation staff since the training began in 2016 with just four agencies. The event scenarios were developed by the Department of Environmental Conservations alongside the other agencies involved.

Town of Colonie pool to open Memorial Day Weekend

“We want to work together in a live training so we get to know each other and the resources the other agencies have,” Giardino said. “We all work together.”

Those participating this year include the Sheriff’s Offices from Fulton, Hamilton, Montgomery, and Saratoga Counties, the New York State Police, the Department of Environmental Conservation, the Emergency Management Operations Offices of Fulton, Montgomery, and Saratoga Counties, the Broadalbin-Kenyetto FD, the Mayfield Fire Department, the Northville Fire Department, the Edinburgh Fire Department, the District Attorneys from Fulton, Montgomery and Saratoga Counties, as well as the Fulton County Coroner’s Office.

Increased DWI patrols for Memorial Day weekend

Alpin Haus general sales manager Mark O’Dell said his team noticed increased sales of boating supplies during the pandemic. He also said he expects to see a lot of new, inexperienced boaters on the water. “Really keep your head on a swivel,” he said. “Be courteous and give everyone enough room to properly boat and be safe.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

Related
columbiapaper.com

County Training Facility opens in Ghent

GHENT – On Saturday morning, May 21, the newly-completed P.J. Keeler Columbia Columbia County Emergency Services and Response Training Facility was dedicated. It is located at the end of 50 Grandinetti Drive off Bender Boulevard at the south end of the Columbia County Airport within the Gerald R. Simons Commerce Park.
GHENT, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Hadley-Luzerne responds to school threat

Hadley-Luzerne Central School District announced on Sunday that a district student had been suspended from attending school in-person for the rest of the year. The post on the district website alleges that the student posted a threat on social media, in which they referenced plans to harm others when school resumes on Tuesday, following the Memorial Day holiday.
WARREN COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Fulton County, NY
City
Colonie, NY
City
Mayfield, NY
Mayfield, NY
Government
City
Hamilton, NY
Fulton County, NY
Government
WCAX

Police investigate thefts at Woodford State Park

WOODFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - Just as Vermont State Parks reopen, campers report thefts in Woodford. State Police say multiple people said things were taken from their campground sites at Woodford State Park from 2-6 a.m. Sunday morning. Right now, police only know that the suspects were driving a black Chevrolet...
WOODFORD, VT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boating#Water Sports#Emergency Management#Boat Safety#Vehicles#National Boat Safety Week#Ems#Recreation#U S Coast Guard
wamc.org

Livingston Avenue Bridge hearings set for this week

Public hearings will be held this week to gather input on plans to replace Albany's Livingston Avenue Bridge. The bridge has carried trains across the Hudson for more than a century. The bridge replacement project, a longtime goal of transportation advocates, is included the state Department of Transportation’s $32 billion...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Boats & Watercrafts
NewsBreak
Historic Preservation
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
iBerkshires.com

Milling and Paving Operations on Sections of Route 8 and Route 9

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) will be conducting overnight hour milling and paving operations on sections of Route 8 and Route 9 in Pittsfield. The work will take place nightly on Tuesday, May 31, Wednesday, June 1, Thursday, June 2, and Friday, June 3, from...
nbcboston.com

‘Active Crime Scene' in North Adams, Mass., Police Say

A crime was under investigation in North Adams, Massachusetts, on the morning of Memorial Day, officials said. The crime scene is on Charles Street, local police said. State police and the Berkshire County District Attorney's Office were investigating. Police didn't release any more information, including what's believed to have happened...
NORTH ADAMS, MA
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

26K+
Followers
14K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy