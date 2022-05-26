ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alachua County, FL

Supervisor of Elections Kim A. Barton and Assistant Supervisor of Elections Tim Williams become Florida Certified Election Professionals

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePress release from Alachua County Supervisor of Elections. Alachua County Supervisor of Elections Kim A. Barton and Assistant Supervisor of Elections Tim Williams completed the required coursework and training to become Florida Certified Election Professionals. They were recognized at the Florida Supervisors of Elections (FSE) Conference in Destin alongside other election...

School board divided on Strategic Plan proposal

Bottom line: School board members disagreed on whether to spend $127,800 for a new Strategic Plan for the school district. Two members didn’t express an opinion either way, Members Tina Certain and Leanetta McNealy favored the proposal, and Member Gunnar Paulson did not favor the proposal. The proposal emphasizes diversity, equity, and inclusion, with a focus on community engagement.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Nonprofit's push to restore Lower Withlacoochee River gets government support

A community organization’s push to revive the end of the Withlacoochee River is starting to get backing from local governments. Levy County commissioners adopted a resolution May 17, asking for action and funding from Florida and U.S. officials to improve the water-containment structures at Lake Rousseau and the Lower Withlacoochee River, between Levy and Citrus counties.
LEVY COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

0529 Chronicle week in review: County rejects turnpike routes, drug dealer charged with murder and Vietnam War vet graduates high school this past week

In the first of a series on low-cost summer “staycation” ideas, Chronicle photographer Matt Beck highlighted the nearby Rainbow River in Dunnellon as a great place for tubing and kayaking, fishing, birding and scuba diving, with the two top activities being tubing and paddle sports. One of the...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

School board budget projections show $5.6 million deficit due to families applying for state scholarships

Bottom line: The number of students in traditional district schools dropped in 2020-21 and has only slightly recovered, while the number of families choosing state scholarships or homeschooling has increased significantly. This is leading to a projected budget deficit of $5.6 million for Alachua County Public Schools for the 2022-23 school year.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

CDC: Alachua County high risk as COVID cases rise

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has classified Alachua County as "high risk" and again recommends that residents wear masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status. The designation is based on data released Thursday showing hospitalizations in Alachua County rose 23.6% between May 18 and May 24. Although hospitals...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala resident says city is growing too fast

Growth: we all know it can happen. My family and I were moved here by God. He said go, and so we went as Abraham did. We came from Paris, Tennessee in September of 2015. Now, Paris was a big county, but it only had about 40,000-50,000 people in the county. Talk about country living – that’s the place to be. However, here in Marion County, it’s more like in-between the suburbs and city. Although, if the spread of building keeps going on, that country type of living will be in smaller areas of the county until you ruin that.
OCALA, FL
wlrn.org

A dairy farm in Trenton is turning cow poop into profits

Jan Henderson grew up in a farming household. “My grandfather was a dairy farmer in Western New York. My dad was a dairy farmer in Western New York. We moved to Florida and relocated our dairy farm in 1986,” she said. Henderson is the CEO of Alliance Dairies...
FLORIDA STATE
ocala-news.com

Entrance to M.O.M.S. Park in Ocala

This is the entrance to Memories of Missing Smiles (M.O.M.S.) Park in Ocala. It was founded by two mothers who tragically lost sons in automobile accidents in 2008. Thanks to Cindy Eldridge for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala-Marion County Veterans Park hosting Memorial Day Remembrance Ceremony

The Ocala-Marion County Veterans Memorial Park is preparing to host a Memorial Day Remembrance Ceremony. The event will begin at 10 a.m. on Monday, May 30 at the park, which is located at 2601 SE Fort King Street. The ceremony will feature the following participants: Marion County Commissioners Carl Zalak...
Villages Daily Sun

Habitat Lake-Sumter accepting applications for homes

Veronica Troxell is often inspired by the families she works with through Habitat for Humanity of Lake-Sumter. "It can be a tough, challenging, confusing or scary journey for some families," said Troxell, who is programs director for Habitat Lake-Sumter. "Many families thought their goal of homeownership would never be achieved but still continued to strive and work toward providing a safe and secure home for their family."
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Pair arrested in multi-state Walmart scam

Synczre Amir Dyson, 19, was brought from the Marion County Jail to the Alachua County Jail on May 27 on warrants for three cases in which he and three other co-defendants allegedly scammed Walmart cashiers out of thousands of dollars. The scam consisted of using a debit card to buy...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL

