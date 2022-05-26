Supervisor of Elections Kim A. Barton and Assistant Supervisor of Elections Tim Williams become Florida Certified Election Professionals
Press release from Alachua County Supervisor of Elections. Alachua County Supervisor of Elections Kim A. Barton and Assistant Supervisor of Elections Tim Williams completed the required coursework and training to become Florida Certified Election Professionals. They were recognized at the Florida Supervisors of Elections (FSE) Conference in Destin alongside other election...alachuachronicle.com
