Man convinced minor to run away from home and meet him at Vidalia hotel; arrested by deputies
VIDALIA, La. ( KTVE/KARD ) — On Wednesday, May 25, 2022, Concordia Parish Sheriff’s deputies began an investigation into an adult male who made contact with a minor online for sexual purposes. According to deputies, the adult male initiated a chat online with the minor while staying the night at a Vidalia hotel after traveling.
During the chat, the adult male made plans to smoke narcotics with the minor and the conversation was of sexual nature. He convinced the minor to run away from home, stay the night at a hotel, and return to North Louisiana with him the following morning.
However, upon leaving the hotel on Thursday, May 26, 2022, deputies made contact with the adult male, 33-year-old Woodrow "Woody" Robinson. Robinson was placed under arrest and charged with Computer Aided Solicitation of a Minor.
