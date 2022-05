Clarence Dion Banks, 33, and Eric Travon White, 31, have both been charged with battery by a person detained in a jail facility after they allegedly injured another inmate. At about 4:00 p.m. yesterday, an Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputy made contact with the victim, who appeared to have a broken jaw but was able to talk “to an extent.” He reportedly said that Banks and White had beaten him over commissary debt. He said that Banks had come into the room first and started punching him in the face, then put him in a choke hold from behind, then White entered and also began to punch him.

ALACHUA COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO