RPD: Intruder shot and killed during alleged burglary

By Matt Vaughan
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Police Department is investigating an incident where a homeowner shot and killed an alleged intruder. Officers were called to a...

Comments / 19

kola
4d ago

Another one bites the dust! And another one gone and another one gone another one bites the dust!

7
Carrie Lehman
4d ago

Need a follow-up if the homeowner could be off hook of legal consequences.

6
