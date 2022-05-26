RPD: Intruder shot and killed during alleged burglary

ROCKLIN (CBS13) – A driver who was originally pulled over for speeding in Rocklin is now facing much more serious charges after a search found marijuana, cocaine, and meth in his car. The drugs and evidence of sales found inside the suspect’s car. (Credit: Rocklin Police Department) Rocklin police say, early Wednesday morning, an officer pulled over a speeding vehicle near Pacific Street and Midas Avenue. After going up to talk to the driver, however, the officer noticed other suspected violations that prompted a search of the car. Evidence of drug use, drug transportation and drug sales were found, police say. About one pound of meth was among the drugs seized. The driver, 53-year-old Sacramento resident Tuan Nguyen, was arrested and is facing numerous charges.

