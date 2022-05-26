RPD: Intruder shot and killed during alleged burglary
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Police Department is investigating an incident where a homeowner shot and killed an alleged intruder. Officers were called to a...www.kolotv.com
Another one bites the dust! And another one gone and another one gone another one bites the dust!
Need a follow-up if the homeowner could be off hook of legal consequences.
