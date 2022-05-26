Man accused of firing gun at St. Tammany playground sought by deputies

Louisiana State Police Investigation Unidentified Body Found Near LA 417. Batchelor – The Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff’s Office contacted detectives from the Louisiana State Police Criminal Investigations Division in Baton Rouge on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at 8:30 p.m., in reference to the discovery of human remains in a wooded area near LA 417 in Pointe Coupee Parish. Detectives arrived on the scene and discovered an unidentified deceased female in a decomposed state. Technicians from the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab assisted detectives in processing the scene.
