ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Looking back at fun times with 13News Now's Scott Cash

13newsnow.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHe's been telling the stories of Hampton Roads...

www.13newsnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hanging Up#Cleats#Hampton Roads
WTKR News 3

Honoring fallen soldiers throughout Hampton Roads

The Memorial Day parade has been a Portsmouth tradition since 1884 and is one of the nation's longest running Memorial Day parades. At 10 a.m. On WGNT Channel 27 and WTKR.com, we will be broadcasting the City Of Portsmouth's Memorial Day Parade live and commercial-free.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
Katie Cherrix

Three High-End Places to Eat in Chincoteague, Virginia

As summer approaches, many people will be coming from out of town to vacation on Chincoteague Island. This quirky beach town is home to some of the finest restaurants on Delmarva, serving high-quality eats like steaks and fresh, local seafood. Here are three of the best places to eat in Chincoteague, Virginia if you're in the mood for an upgraded dining experience.
CHINCOTEAGUE ISLAND, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
13newsnow.com

Hasty's grand slam powers CNU past Trine in NCAA final

SALEM, Va. — Senior first baseman Kaitlyn Hasty has become well known in NCAA Division III softball for her power hitting, leading the nation in home runs this year and setting a new Christopher Newport University career record for long balls. Monday afternoon, the three-time All-American hit perhaps the biggest of her career, a grand slam in the fifth inning, that helped propel the Captains to a 6-3 victory over Trine University.
SALEM, VA
easternshorepost.com

Fishing From The Shore

While the recent air temperatures may have felt more like August than May, the recent fishing action has been equally as hot. Black drum fishing has been very good, with anglers starting to recognize the importance of releasing some of these slow-growing giants after snapping a few pictures. Pinhead croakers have made their summer time appearance on the seaside, much to the chagrin of drum fishermen trying to keep bait on their hooks. Look for an early appearance of cobia, though the state’s cobia season does not open until June 15. The first tuna of the season have been caught out of Ocean City, Md.
WACHAPREAGUE, VA
13newsnow.com

Captains storm from behind to beat Berry, 6-2, in NCAA softball finals

SALEM, Va. — Christopher Newport University's bats came alive in the final two innings Saturday, as the top-ranked Captains came from behind to beat Berry College, 6-2, in the NCAA Division III Softball Finals. The victory was the 21st straight for CNU, and propels the Captains to play on Sunday at 12 noon against an opponent to be determined.
SALEM, VA
13newsnow.com

Kendall Austin heads to school, leaves behind unbreakable bond

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — "I'm excited to start something new, especially since I've always lived in Virginia. Going to Texas is a really big change, but I'm excited for it," the next step is drawing closer for Kendall Austin. A standout equestrian in the high school ranks, she's month away from taking her talents to Texas A&M.
VIRGINIA STATE
13newsnow.com

Entirety of Virginia in either 'growth' or 'surge' COVID-19 trajectories, data shows

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia’s COVID-19 cases keep climbing. Just one metric from the Virginia Department of Health and the University of Virginia’s Biocomplexity Institute shows every health district in the Commonwealth is in the middle of a "growth" or "surge" trajectory. This means there is no longer an area in Virginia, from a health district standpoint, where the trajectory is considered "declining."
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy