West Allis, WI

Ope, there's a new brewery in West Allis called Ope! Brewing Co.

By James Groh
 4 days ago
Ope, there's a new brewery opening up in West Allis. In true Wisconsin fashion, the owners named it the Ope! Brewing Co.

The new brewery, located at 6751 W. National Ave., will open on Friday, which is just in time for Memorial Day weekend.

There are 16 beers on tap with punny names like Ope Sour-y, Ope C-Daisy, and Ope Didn't See Ya There.

James Groh
Ope! Brewing Co features a large beer hall with a stage for bands to play on.

"We kind of tried to take ideas from a number of different breweries in the region that we have been to, and take things we liked from each of those, and we wanted to create something that doesn’t exist yet," co-owner Kyle Ciske said.

They don't serve food, but they do plan on having permanent food trucks to offer customers a bite to eat. Along with the food trucks, they are also planning on building volleyball courts, fire pits, a bocce ball court, and a place to play cornhole. A stage for bands and other performers is almost finished too.

"Its been a number of months of really hard work to get this building to where it is, to get the brewery operational, and the tap room set up. So, we're really excited to kind of get past that and move forward and share this space with the public," Ciske said.

James Groh
Ope! Brewing Company has 16 beers on tap.

This project started about four years ago when Ciske and his co-owners got the idea to open their own brewery. Ciske comes from Explorium Brew Pub where he was the brewmaster.

"We’ve all had to answer the question probably 10 times a day, 'when is the brewery going to open?' So, it's really great to kind of be at that point," Ciske said.

It's no secret that Wisconsin is a beer state. There are tons of breweries across the area, especially in Milwaukee. But Ciske doesn't feel like the market is over saturated. He said that with their unique branding, entertainment options, and unique twists on classic beers, people will flock to the new West Allis brewery.

Ope! is open all Memorial Day weekend.

