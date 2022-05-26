ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Public pools in Lafayette are open for the summer

KATC News
KATC News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34vkRA_0frbta8p00

Summertime is here and Lafayette Consolidated Government says public pools are open. Two public pools in the city are open, while two others are still closed for repairs.

The Martin Luther King Pool opened on Thursday May 26 for the summer season and is available to the public on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays from 2:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m. and on Saturdays from 3:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. The pool will close for the season on August 9.

Admission is $4 for ages 17 and under and $6 for ages 18 and over.

The Earl J. Chris Pool recently opened for summer activities, including recreational swimming, lap swimming, water aerobics, and swim team and swim lessons through City of Lafayette Aquatics.

The MLK Pool is located at the Martin Luther King Recreation Center at 309 Cora Street. The Earl J. Chris Pool is located at the Robicheaux Recreation Center at 1919 Eraste Landry Road.

Two remaining Lafayette Consolidated Government pools, Girard Park and OJ Mouton Park pools, remain closed for repairs. Long-term plans are to open both pools with no certain timeline.

------------------------------------------------------------
