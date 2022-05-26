ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broussard, LA

Time is running out to purchase your 2022 St. Jude Dream Home ticket

By KATC News
KATC News
KATC News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CzkIv_0frbtWYn00

Time is running out to be entered to win not just this year's St Jude Dream Home, but a 2022 Mazda 3 Sedan. Your $100 ticket must be purchased by midnight tonight.

The home is on 100 Foxtail Trail in Broussard in the Sabal Palms in Broussard. The home, which has been built by McLain Companies, has an estimated value of $700,000.

The 3,100 square foot house features:

  • 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths
  • Upscale kitchen with state-of-the-art Bosch appliances
  • Luxurious primary suite with spa-like qualities and private entry
  • Outdoor living and dining

For $100, you can win not only the home, but several Early Bird Prizes. The next Bonus Prize Deadline is Thursday, June 16th. That prize is a $10,000 American Express gift card.

The drawing for the home and all of the prizes is June 29th, 2022. To buy your ticket, head to www.dreamhome.org or call 800-724-191

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE .

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Comments / 0

Related
99.9 KTDY

Southside High Band Makes Trip to Disney World

The Southside High School Band was invited to participate in the Magic Kingdom Parade on Saturday, May 28, 2022, in Disney World. It is an honor to be invited to participate in any parade, especially a parade that is out of state. But Disney World! It is beyond amazing that these students got the opportunity to showcase their skills on a national stage in the happiest place on earth.
LAFAYETTE, LA
brproud.com

Drive-thru meals to be distributed throughout June in GBR

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Child Nutrition Service of the Diocese of Baton Rouge will have drive-thru meals to distribute throughout the month of June. The drive-thru meal service will be provided at all sites but walk-up service will be available. Everyone should maintain proper social distancing. At...
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Broussard, LA
Lifestyle
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
City
Broussard, LA
kadn.com

Business Owner Shuts Her Doors Due To Inflation

Lafayette, La (KADN) - Due to inflation, small business owners have struggled to keep their doors open. Jennifer Prejean is a hairstylist and owner of "Hair It Is." During the pandemic, Prejean took in clients from all over the hub city when other shops shut down because of record-high inflation. She's shutting down too.
LAFAYETTE, LA
brproud.com

15 local kids gifts $1500 shopping spree at Academy

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – 15 local kids got the opportunity to go on a shopping spree with Baton Rouge native and now NFL free agent Dylan Moses. Moses says having someone in their corner can make a huge difference in directing their path away from violence. “Growing up,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Photo Gallery: Sam Houston Jones State Park reopens

Sam Houston Jones State Park — which has been closed since Hurricane Laura’s devastating August 2020 landfall — reopened on Memorial Day. Brandon Burris, Louisiana State Parks director, previously told the American Press that the 1,087-acre park, at 107 Sutherland Road, looks quite different than before the storms. Four out of every five trees at the park have been removed, even those left standing after Hurricane Laura, because they were severely damaged, he said. Ten new two-bedroom, one-bathroom cabins have been built with features that include a full kitchen, a screened in front porch with a fireplace and TVs in the porch, living room and both bedrooms. (Photos By Kirk Meche / Special to the American Press)
LAKE CHARLES, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Time#St Jude Dream Home#Mclain Companies#Bosch#American Express#Breaking News#Instagram Subscribe
KLFY.com

Family left pot-belly pig after eviction in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A pot-belly pig, abandoned by her owners following an eviction in Lafayette, is getting a new home. According to the Lafayette Animal Shelter, the property owner who found Peppa realized that her owners were likely not returning and reached out to the animal shelter for help.
thelouisianaweekend.com

Saturday is National Hamburger Day

BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - Saturday, May 28th is National Hamburger Day. I stopped by Curbside on 4158 Government Street in Baton Rouge to see what type of hamburgers they are grilling. I spoke with Curbside owner Nick Hufft who discussed the special hamburger, The Boudin Hamburger, available only on National Hamburger Day. Curbside will have two bands playing so you can listen to live music while devouring gourmet hamburgers.
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Mazda
theadvocate.com

Father-son duo crowned 'Jambalaya World Champions'— the first since 2019

A new “Jambalaya World Champion” was crowned at the 55th annual Jambalaya Festival in Gonzales on Sunday after the event was cancelled for the past two years. The winning cook, Austin King, was joined by his father, Tunney, as his helper. This is Austin’s first championship; he succeeds 2019's reigning champion, Kade Lanoux.
GONZALES, LA
KPEL 96.5

Crazy Photos of Eagle Swooping Down on Pete Seay Road in Sulphur

We know Bald Eagles hang around the SWLA area. Each year more and more migrate to the area and build nests along the marshes and rivers. I have seen quite a few pictures of them nesting in Pine trees up towards DeRidder and DeQuincy. Personally, I have not seen one in the area, but have had the chance to see a few while traveling towards Florida.
SULPHUR, LA
brproud.com

DOTD: Safety project on US 90 in Assumption, St. Mary parishes to begin in June

ST. MARY PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — DOTD says the $807,469 safety project along U.S. 90 in St. Mary and Assumption parishes will be starting on Monday, June 6. DOTD said the project includes installing cable barriers and related work from Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Officials said the road will be open to regular traffic and intermittent lane closures will be taking place on the inside lanes.
SAINT MARY PARISH, LA
Nationwide Report

67-year-old Reginal Clinton Miller killed after a solo-vehicle crash in St. Landry Parish (St. Landry Parish, LA)

67-year-old Reginal Clinton Miller killed after a solo-vehicle crash in St. Landry Parish (St. Landry Parish, LA)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 67-year-old Reginal Clinton Miller, of Sunset, as the man who lost his life following a single-vehicle accident on Saturday in St. Landry Parish. As per the initial information, the fatal car crash was reported just before 4:00 p.m. on Louisiana Highway 357 near Park Avenue [...]
SAINT LANDRY PARISH, LA
KATC News

KATC News

30K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

 https://katc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy