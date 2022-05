Cliff Bailey, age 41 of a 177 North Street address in Summerville told family members that he was going to have a friend pick him up at 7:15am – and then take him to a job interview at Roper Corporation in LaFayette. Bailey hasn’t been seen or heard from since. Summerville Police state that Bailey has now been entered into the national missing persons database, but they do not have any reason to suspect foul play at this time.

