ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Cardinals put pitcher Jordan Hicks on IL, activate Yadier Molina

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GRdgc_0frbtTuc00

The St. Louis Cardinals on Thursday put hard-throwing right-hander Jordan Hicks on the 15-day injured list and activated catcher Yadier Molina from the bereavement list.

In corresponding moves, the Cardinals recalled right-handers Jake Woodford and Kodi Whitley from Triple-A Memphis and optioned rookie catcher Ivan Herrera to Memphis.

Hicks (right forearm flexor) is 1-4 with a 5.02 ERA in nine games (seven starts) this season. His stint on the IL is retroactive to Wednesday.

Molina reportedly went on the bereavement list to help tend to his son, who injured his arm playing baseball and was having surgery. Molina is batting .239 with two home runs and eight RBIs. He is a 10-time All-Star and nine-time Gold Glove winner.

Whitley (2-0, 4.50) appeared in 11 games for the Cardinals earlier this season and Woodford (1-0, 2.08) has pitched in seven games.

The Cardinals also optioned RHP Junior Fernandez to Triple-A Memphis.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
MLB

Trout homers off son, lets him know it

A universal rite of passage of childhood is that first time a child gets the best of a parent in sports. It doesn't matter if it's a strikeout in the backyard or a HORSE victory under the basketball hoop in the driveway, it's a moment of pride and triumph that can stick with a kid forever. But when you're the son of one of the most elite athletes on the planet, that particular milestone might have to wait a bit.
MLB
Yardbarker

Yankees finally starting to phase out struggling slugger

The New York Yankees might be the best team in baseball, but they have significant struggles of their own. With the number of injuries mounting after a tumultuous last week, the Bombers have had to supplement some big losses with depth pieces. General manager Brian Cashman has already made several...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanSided

Red Sox pitcher gives most damning evidence yet that MLB changed baseballs

In his major league debut on Saturday, Boston Red Sox pitcher Josh Winckowski noticed a difference in the baseballs. Boston Red Sox pitcher Josh Winckowski had a major league baseball debut that won’t go down in history. In his three innings of work, the Boston rookie allowed 4 earned runs. There may have been a reason why his 3.13 ERA from Triple-A didn’t translate to the big leagues other than he was unprepared for the bright lights in Boston.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Sports
FOX Sports

Cardinals play the Brewers after Gorman's 4-hit game

LINE: Brewers -138, Cardinals +117; over/under is 7 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals take on the Milwaukee Brewers after Nolan Gorman's four-hit game on Saturday. St. Louis has gone 13-10 in home games and 26-20 overall. The Cardinals have gone 22-3 in games when they record at least eight hits.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FanSided

Encouraging news on health of the St. Louis Cardinals rotation

Encouraging news on health of the St. Louis Cardinals rotation, as Jack Flaherty and Steven Matz continue to get closer to returning. This winter, the St. Louis Cardinals signed Steven Matz to a four-year, $44 million contract to upgrade and solidify their rotation. It still left some observers outside the organization wanting more, especially after seeing the rotation crumble during the 2021 season following an assortment of injuries.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Farmer
Yardbarker

Joc Pederson shares photo of meme he sent that upset Tommy Pham

Joc Pederson came with the receipts following his altercation with Tommy Pham on Friday. Pham slapped Pederson prior to Friday night’s San Francisco Giants and Cincinnati Reds game. Word later emerged that the fight stemmed over a fantasy football league dispute. But there was more to it than just...
NFL
ClutchPoints

White Sox legend A.J. Pierzynski drops a bold prediction for Chicago in 2022 season

Even as the Chicago White Sox are currently looking up at the Minnesota Twins in the AL Central standings, former catcher A.J. Pierzynski believes that this will soon change. Ahead of the White Sox’s series finale against the Chicago Cubs, Pierzynski took some time to speak to NBC Sports Chicago at Guaranteed Rate Field. He called owner Jerry Reinsdorf and proceeded to predict that the team will end up winning the division this season by quite a wide margin.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rhp#Mlb#The St Louis Cardinals#Triple A#Il#All Star#Astros#Reds Pound Cubs
numberfire.com

Albert Pujols hitting sixth in Cardinals' Monday lineup against Padres

St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Albert Pujols is starting in Monday's game against the San Diego Padres. Pujols will handle designated hitting duties after Corey Dickerson was benched on Monday afternoon. In a righty versus righty matchup against Nick Martinez, our models project Pujols to score 13.2 FanDuel points at...
SAN DIEGO, CA
ClutchPoints

Mets make intriguing trade with Reds amid string of injuries

The New York Mets are hellbent on bringing a World Series to Queens this year, and that means fielding the best team possible at all times. In order to ensure the Mets stay at the top of their game throughout the 162-game season, owner Steve Cohen and GM Billy Eppler are always looking for ways to improve the team. They did just that on Sunday, acquiring veteran infielder JT Riddle from the Cincinnati Reds in a trade for cash considerations, according to Anthony DiComo.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Former Cy Young Winner Designated For Assignment

The White Sox made a significant move this Saturday prior to their game against the Cubs, designating left-handed pitcher Dallas Keuchel for assignment. Keuchel, 34, struggled mightily this season. In eight starts, the former Cy Young winner had a 2-5 record with a 7.88 ERA and 20 strikeouts. This is...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Bryson Stott not in Phillies' Saturday lineup

Philadelphia Phillies infielder Bryson Stott is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the New York Mets. Stott is being replaced at shortstop by Johan Camargo versus Mets starter Taijuan Walker. In 75 plate appearances this season, Stott has a .114 batting average with a .302 OPS, 4 runs and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Garrett Stubbs sitting for Phillies Saturday

Philadelphia Phillies catcher Garrett Stubbs is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the New York Mets. Stubbs is being replaced behind the plate by J.T. Realmuto versus Mets starter Taijuan Walker. In 33 plate appearances this season, Stubbs has a .379 batting average with a 1.162...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Report: Forward David Perron wants to re-sign with Blues

According to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, forward David Perron is interested in re-signing with the St. Blues. From what I understand, Perion wants to go back," Freidman said Monday on the 32 Thoughts podcast. "He doesn't want this to be a fourth reacquiring - until I'm told otherwise, I'm expecting Perron goes back."
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

57K+
Followers
47K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy