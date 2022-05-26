ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ozark Dominates Nielsen Streaming Top 10 With Release of Final Episodes

By Matt Webb Mitovich
 4 days ago

With the release of the back half of its final season, Netflix’s Ozark utterly dominated Nielsen’s U.S. ranking of streaming originals for the week of April 25, amassing nearly 2.6 billion minutes viewed across 44 total episodes.

That marks the crime drama’s 18th billion-minute week since Nielsen began measuring streaming content viewership.

Netflix’s Grace and Frankie , with the release of its own final episodes, placed a distant second with 701 million minutes viewed across 95 total episodes.

Disney+’s Moon Knight inched back up to No. 3 this week, with 681 million minutes viewed across its first five available episodes, followed by Netflix’s Selling Sunset (584 million minutes/44 episodes) and Bridgerton (511 million minutes/16 episodes), which had topped the chart for two out of the past three weeks.

Rounding out the Top 10 for the week of April 25 were Netflix’s The John Wayne Gacy Tapes and Bullsh*t The Game Show , Prime Video’s Outer Range , and Netflix’s Anatomy of a Scandal and The Marked Heart .

Falling out of the Top 10 were a Netflix quartet: The Ultimatum, Russian Doll, The Last Kingdom and Our Great National Parks .

