ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Jodie Foster to Star in True Detective Season 4 at HBO, Serve as EP

By Dave Nemetz
TVLine
TVLine
 4 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

This sounds like True Detective dream casting, but it’s true: Oscar winner Jodie Foster will star in the upcoming fourth season of the HBO crime anthology , according to The Hollywood Reporter .

Season 4 — officially titled True Detective: Night Country — will take place in the frigid Arctic regions of Alaska, per the official description: “When the long winter night falls in Ennis, Alaska, the six men that operate the Tsalal Arctic Research Station vanish without a trace.” Foster will play detective Liz Danvers, who, along with fellow detective Evangeline Navarro, “will have to confront the darkness they carry in themselves, and dig into the haunted truths that lie buried under the eternal ice.” (The role of Evangeline Navarro has not been cast yet.)

Foster will also serve as an executive producer on Season 4, which is still officially in the development stages, but a formal green light is expected. As previously reported, Barry Jenkins ( The Underground Railroad ) will serve as an EP as well , with Issa Lopez ( Tigers Are Not Afraid ) and Alan Page Arriaga ( Shining Girls ) set to co-write the scripts. Series creator Nic Pizzolatto, who wrote or co-wrote every episode of the previous three seasons, will not be creatively involved in Season 4 but still retains an EP credit.

True Detective last aired in 2019, with Mahershala Ali and Stephen Dorff leading the Season 3 cast. Its debut season, starring Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson, was a hit with critics and viewers, winning a total of five Emmys. Season 2, though, was viewed as a disappointment, with Colin Farrell, Vince Vaughn and Rachel McAdams as its stars.

This marks Foster’s first regular TV series role since her days as a child actor in the 1970s. Her illustrious big-screen career is highlighted by two Oscar wins for best actress: in 1988 for The Accused , and in 1991 for The Silence of the Lambs . She has also made voice appearances on The Simpsons , Frasier and The X-Files .

Are you excited to see Jodie Foster take the lead in True Detective ? And who should play her partner? Hit the comments to share your thoughts.

More from TVLine Best of TVLine

Comments / 0

Related
TVLine

Power Book III: Raq Reunites the Family in Season 2 Teaser — Get Premiere Date

Click here to read the full article. Blood may be thicker than water, but money muddies everything. That’s the prevailing message in the new teaser for Starz’s hit prequel spinoff Power Book III: Raising Kanan, which also touts the drama’s Season 2 premiere date — Sunday, Aug. 14 — and the Wu-Tang Clan’s “C.R.E.A.M.” The early 1990s-set series is the third in the Power Universe, and tells the origin story of 50 Cent’s character Kanan Stark and his foray into crime through his drug queenpin mother, Raquel “Raq” Thomas. Former Disney kid Mekai Curtis stars as the titular Kanan and Tony...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Sanditon: Charlotte Spencer Not Returning for Season 3

Click here to read the full article. Fans who rejoiced in Esther’s eventual happy ending in the Sanditon Season 2 finale may not have realized it, but it was the character’s swan song. TVLine has confirmed that Charlotte Spencer, who has played Esther for two seasons, will not be returning for the PBS period hit’s upcoming third season. The news comes in the wake of the actress signing on to star in the new BBC/Paramount+ drama The Gold. As for Spencer’s Sanditon character Esther Babington, showrunner Justin Young recently told Decider, “I think where we leave her at the end of Season 2...
TV SERIES
TVLine

That '90s Show: Tommy Chong to Reprise Leo on That '70s Show Spinoff

Click here to read the full article. Everyone’s favorite hippie is returning for Netflix’s That ’70s Show revival. Tommy Chong is set to reprise his role as Leo on That ’90s Show, our sister site Deadline reports. He joins returning series regulars Kurtwood Smith (Red) and Debra Jo Rupp (Kitty), and special guest stars Topher Grace (Eric), Laura Prepon (Donna), Wilmer Valderrama (Fez), Mila Kunis (Jackie) and Ashton Kutcher (Kelso). “They gave me a call and I did my part,” Chong told The Dark Mark Show podcast. “They never gave me any instructions, so I don’t know if I’m supposed to be...
TV SHOWS
TVLine

TVLine Items: Taran Killam Rom-Com, Station 19 Vet's New Role and More

Click here to read the full article. Taran Killam is striking up an Arranged Hollywood romance: The SNL and Single Parents vet is attached to star in a potential romantic comedy series for Amazon’s Freevee (fka IMDb TV), which he will also co-write and executive-produce with Gloria Calderón Kellett (With Love, One Day at a Time), our sister site Deadline reports. Arranged — which is currently in the development stage — follows “a self-destructive movie star (Killam) and an ambitious pop Latina diva who agree to a mutually beneficial ‘public relationship’ in order to help sell her upcoming breakup album and save...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
Popculture

Best Picture-Nominated Movie Leaving Netflix in June

Greta Gerwig's critically acclaimed, Best Picture Oscar-nominated coming-of-age comedy Lady Bird is leaving Netflix at the start of June. The A24 comedy, starring Saoirse Ronan and The Conners star Laurie Metcalf, will disappear from the streaming platform on June 2. It is one of several acclaimed movies leaving throughout the next month.
MOVIES
Harper's Bazaar

Anne Hathaway's Entirely Hot Pink Outfit Will Go Down in Cannes Fashion History

Anne Hathaway's debut at the Cannes Film Festival has received the Valentino treatment. The Oscar-winning actress is now the latest celebrity to wear the Italian house's signature shade of saturated hot pink, an explosive hue first unveiled on the fall/winter 2022 runway by creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli. Dubbed "Valentino Pink PP" by the Pantone color specialists who developed it, the electric fuchsia color doused 40 different looks in the collection and has since been worn by stars like Zendaya, Gigi Hadid, and Nicola Peltz.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
The Spun

Michael Jordan Rejected Prominent Actor's Request To Play Him

Earlier this week, Hollywood A-lister Idris Elba admitted that he was shut down by one of the most prominent athletes in sports history. During an interview with Complex, Elba revealed that he approached Michael Jordan about playing the role of arguably the best basketball player ever. Unfortunately for Elba - and the fans who would want to see that movie - Jordan said "no."
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barry Jenkins
Person
Jodie Foster
Person
Woody Harrelson
Person
Nic Pizzolatto
Person
Stephen Dorff
Person
Colin Farrell
Person
Matthew Mcconaughey
Person
Vince Vaughn
Person
Theo James
Person
Rachel Mcadams
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: Why Was David McCallum’s Ducky Mallard Away From the Show?

“NCIS” has seen a lot of cast turnover between seasons 18 and 19. Although, no matter who departs the hit CBS show, it seems we can always depend on one series original cast member to make a return. At 88 years old, David McCallum holds a recurring role within the hit series. However, he retired as “NCIS” lead medical examiner Dr. Donald “Ducky” Mallard in season 15. Ducky then transitioned to the agency historian shortly after. Since then, McCallum has made infrequent appearances on “NCIS.” And now, with season 19 about to conclude, we’re wondering why he’s been away so long.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hbo#True Detective#Film Star
Popculture

'So You Think You Can Dance' Star's Husband Files for Divorce

Kathryn McCormick, who starred in So You Think You Can Dance and in the movie Step Up: Revolution, has ended her seven-year marriage with film director Jacob Patrick. According to legal documents obtained by The Blast, Patrick filed for dissolution of marriage in Los Angeles County Courts this week. As...
CELEBRITIES
TVLine

Chicago P.D. Recap: Who Died in the Season 9 Finale? — Plus, Grade It!

Click here to read the full article. Picking up where we left off in the penultimate episode, Chicago P.D.’s Season 9 finale found Intelligence scrambling to bring down Escano, who was going scorched earth on his whole operation. While Upton would be just fine after that explosion which briefly knocked her out, the same couldn’t be said about the investigation. Escano was still on the run, and Anna feared that he would find her and kill her like he has everyone else who betrayed him. Voight promised to get her into witness protection once she spoke to an assistant district attorney. Meanwhile,...
CHICAGO, IL
d1softballnews.com

Zoë Kravitz Gets Canceled For Flirting With Jaden Smith When He Was Underage – CINEMABLEND

After Zoë Kravitz gave her opinion on the 2022 Oscars controversy, the fandom went over her and reminded her of something not so pleasant in her career. The whole world weighed in on the 2022 Oscars stage violence at the hands of Will Smith and Chris Rock, after the comedian made a joke about the physical appearance of Jada Pinkett Smith, companion of the protagonist of King Richard: A winning family for several years.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
CNET

Netflix Has 8 Hidden Settings You've Probably Never Tried

Netflix is one of the world's top streaming services, and it seems to have something for everyone, from TV shows to movies and original series (like Stranger Things and Ozark). Whether you're a Netflix power user or a streaming service newbie, you probably don't know all its secrets. There's a way to clear your "Continue Watching" row and have fun with mobile gaming, but you can tap into some hidden tricks, too.
TV SHOWS
Us Weekly

Minka Kelly and Trevor Noah’s Relationship Timeline: The Way They Were

Back on! Minka Kelly and Daily Show’s Trevor Noah were first linked in September 2020, though they kept their romance relatively low-key. “They’ve been dating for a while, well before [coronavirus] quarantine started,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly at the time. While the duo seldom addressed their budding romance, eagle-eyed fans noticed they began following one […]
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

‘American Idol’s Fritz Hager Addresses Leah Marlene Dating Rumors After Their Emotional Hug

There’s no denying that Fritz Hager and Leah Marlene have gotten close over the course of their American Idol season 20 journeys. After Leah made it into the top 3 and Fritz did not, Leah immediately fell to the ground and then hugged Fritz. Fans have been speculating that these two could be dating, and Fritz set the record straight after the May 15 show.
CELEBRITIES
TVLine

TVLine

44K+
Followers
7K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

TVLine is your source for breaking news, what to watch, scoops, interviews and much more.

 https://tvline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy