Jodie Foster to Star in True Detective Season 4 at HBO, Serve as EP

Click here to read the full article.

This sounds like True Detective dream casting, but it’s true: Oscar winner Jodie Foster will star in the upcoming fourth season of the HBO crime anthology , according to The Hollywood Reporter .

Season 4 — officially titled True Detective: Night Country — will take place in the frigid Arctic regions of Alaska, per the official description: “When the long winter night falls in Ennis, Alaska, the six men that operate the Tsalal Arctic Research Station vanish without a trace.” Foster will play detective Liz Danvers, who, along with fellow detective Evangeline Navarro, “will have to confront the darkness they carry in themselves, and dig into the haunted truths that lie buried under the eternal ice.” (The role of Evangeline Navarro has not been cast yet.)

Foster will also serve as an executive producer on Season 4, which is still officially in the development stages, but a formal green light is expected. As previously reported, Barry Jenkins ( The Underground Railroad ) will serve as an EP as well , with Issa Lopez ( Tigers Are Not Afraid ) and Alan Page Arriaga ( Shining Girls ) set to co-write the scripts. Series creator Nic Pizzolatto, who wrote or co-wrote every episode of the previous three seasons, will not be creatively involved in Season 4 but still retains an EP credit.

True Detective last aired in 2019, with Mahershala Ali and Stephen Dorff leading the Season 3 cast. Its debut season, starring Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson, was a hit with critics and viewers, winning a total of five Emmys. Season 2, though, was viewed as a disappointment, with Colin Farrell, Vince Vaughn and Rachel McAdams as its stars.

This marks Foster’s first regular TV series role since her days as a child actor in the 1970s. Her illustrious big-screen career is highlighted by two Oscar wins for best actress: in 1988 for The Accused , and in 1991 for The Silence of the Lambs . She has also made voice appearances on The Simpsons , Frasier and The X-Files .

Are you excited to see Jodie Foster take the lead in True Detective ? And who should play her partner? Hit the comments to share your thoughts.