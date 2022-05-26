ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Infant formula stockpile for the U.S. suggested by FDA chief

By Jennifer Shutt
 4 days ago
Mother and baby. Credit: Image Source/Getty Images

WASHINGTON — The U.S. government should consider creating a stockpile of infant formula to avoid the possibility of future shortages, the head of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration told a Senate committee on Thursday.

Commissioner Robert Califf said during his third hearing on Capitol Hill about the months-long shortage that his agency and lawmakers really need to consider such an initiative after the current crisis is relieved.

“The big question that, I think, is going to have to be addressed is, do we create a stockpile as a backup in case something doesn’t work in the future,” Califf said.

In about two months, Califf said, he expects infant formula manufacturers will begin to produce a surplus. At that time, the federal government will need to decide if it wants to “maintain that surplus as a government activity for the foreseeable future.”

He and lawmakers did not discuss whether a stockpile would need congressional approval.

The current infant formula shortage began in mid-February after Abbott Laboratories issued a recall of products produced at its Sturgis, Michigan, facility.

In the five months leading up to the plant shutdown, the FDA received a whistleblower report about unsanitary conditions at the facility, four infants became ill with Cronobacter infections, with at least two of them dying, and an FDA inspection of the facility in late January found several violations.

Among the issues at the Abbott infant formula facility were

  • Standing water.
  • Cracks in key equipment that could have allowed bacterial contamination to persist.
  • Leaks in the roof.
  • Previous citations for inadequate hand-washing.
  • Bacteria growing from multiple sites.
  • “A disappointing lack of attention to the culture of safety.”

No evidence of malfeasance

Califf testified before a U.S. House committee on Wednesday that he’s so far found no evidence of intentional delay or malfeasance within the FDA, despite the slow response.

He repeated that statement Thursday while testifying before the U.S. Senate Health Education, Labor and Pensions Committee.

Washington Democratic Sen. Patty Murray, chair of the panel, said the fact she needed to hold the hearing, the fact store shelves continue to be empty and the fact that babies throughout the country are going hungry represented a “massive, unacceptable failure.”

Ranking member Richard Burr, a North Carolina Republican, said it was time for Congress to “hold the FDA accountable.”

“This is a sad story about the FDA’s unwillingness and inability to do their job,” Burr said.

Califf testified that “there are systemic issues at FDA and in our interactions with the industry and in our authorities that need to be corrected.”

He then said the FDA has a plan to address those issues, but when pressed by Murray about sharing the plan with Congress, Califf said he couldn’t give her an exact date for when FDA could share the plan since it’s not written down.

Supply chains

In addition to suggesting U.S. lawmakers and the FDA consider creating an infant formula stockpile, Califf said his agency needs better insight into the different infant formula manufacturers’ supply chains.

At the moment, Califf testified, infant formula manufacturers are not required to tell the FDA when they have an impending shortage, or when they find contamination in a sample at their facility that has not yet been shipped out. The companies are also not mandated to have a back-up plan, or a contingency plan to avoid a shortage if the plant goes offline.

“​​If that plant had been hit by a tornado, instead of a quality problem, the same issue would be in front of us now,” Califf said.

If the “FDA had insight into the supply chains and how they fit together,” Califf said, “the likelihood we would need the stockpile would be quite low.”

“Between stockpiling and having a resilient system we should be able to prevent this from happening again,” Califf said.

Florida Phoenix

DeSantis spreads misinformation about transgender people in public appearance

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Gov. Ron DeSantis ridiculed transgender people during a public appearance on Wednesday, referring to a champion trans woman swimmer as a “that” and mocking the possibility of pregnancy among trans men and nonbinary people. He cited trans woman Lia Thomas’ March championship in the women’s 500-yard freestyle competition as an example of a narrative the […] The post DeSantis spreads misinformation about transgender people in public appearance appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
SOCIETY
Florida Phoenix

Appeals court sides with DeSantis on elimination of Black-access North FL congressional district

Quality Journalism for Critical Times A court order issued Friday means that Gov. Ron DeSantis’ congressional redistricting plan, which dismantles a North Florida district likely to elect a Black candidate, will be used for this year’s primary and general elections, at least for now. The unsigned order from Florida’s First District Court of Appeal dissolved Circuit Judge Layne Smith’s injunction […] The post Appeals court sides with DeSantis on elimination of Black-access North FL congressional district appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Florida’s courts moving quickly in fight over Gov. DeSantis’ congressional map

Quality Journalism for Critical Times The state’s courts are moving toward a quick decision about whether to allow Gov. Ron DeSantis to dismember Congressional District 5, a North Florida seat designed to allow Black people in Florida’s old plantation and sharecropping belt to send one of their own to Congress. In a brief filed Thursday with the Florida First District […] The post Florida’s courts moving quickly in fight over Gov. DeSantis’ congressional map appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

The GOP’s anti-abortion crusade is not pro-family at all

Quality Journalism for Critical Times In the hours after the bombshell leak of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito’s draft opinion toppling Roe v. Wade, I awaited the torrent of Republican-authored press releases vowing to provide every resource the federal government could muster to support the millions of new families they were going to usher into existence. Of course, that didn’t happen. […] The post The GOP’s anti-abortion crusade is not pro-family at all appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Florida Phoenix

Jan. 6 investigators want Georgia’s Loudermilk to explain pre-attack U.S. Capitol tour

Quality Journalism for Critical Times The U.S. House panel investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol on Thursday asked Republican Rep. Barry Loudermilk of Georgia to appear before the committee to answer questions about a tour of the Capitol that Loudermilk gave the day before the assault. But Loudermilk and the top Republican on the House Administration […] The post Jan. 6 investigators want Georgia’s Loudermilk to explain pre-attack U.S. Capitol tour appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
WASHINGTON, DC
Florida Phoenix

Judge rules FL’s congressional district plan is unconstitutional, biased against Blacks

Quality Journalism for Critical Times A state trial court judge has decided that Florida’s new congressional redistricting plan is unconstitutional to the extent it eliminates prospects that Blacks in North Florida will be able to elect a candidate of their choice. “I am finding that the enacted map is unconstitutional under the Fair District Amendment … because it diminishes African […] The post Judge rules FL’s congressional district plan is unconstitutional, biased against Blacks appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
LEON COUNTY, FL
Florida Phoenix

Biden backs moving quickly on Ukraine relief without including U.S. COVID aid

Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden signaled Monday he can accept Congress postponing action on billions in COVID-19 funding his administration says is desperately needed in the interests of swiftly moving ahead on a multibillion-dollar Ukraine aid package backed by both parties. “Previously, I had recommended that Congress take overdue action on much needed funding for […] The post Biden backs moving quickly on Ukraine relief without including U.S. COVID aid appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Florida Phoenix

Crist promises to protect abortion access through executive order, but there could be a hurdle

Quality Journalism for Critical Times U.S. Rep Charlie Crist, who is running for the Democratic nominee in the 2022 gubernatorial election, said he would use an executive order on of the first day of his term to protect Floridians’ access to abortion. “When I get elected for governor, I want all women in Florida to understand that if this continues […] The post Crist promises to protect abortion access through executive order, but there could be a hurdle appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
