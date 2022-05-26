ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville husband and wife accused of collecting fake signatures for amendment petitions

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YRtko_0frbs0kf00
Arrested: A Pennsylvania woman is accused of stabbing another woman and stealing her car. (Blake David Taylor/iStock)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville husband and wife have been arrested and accused of collecting more than 1,000 false signatures for constitutional amendment petitions.

According to newly released arrest warrants, an investigation into Corri and Michelle Moore began last summer.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Duval County Supervisor of Elections office said that the signatures did not match, suggesting one person signed them all.

The Moores were employed and paid by Umunna Legal Group. They were independent contractors and their petitions were for gaming and affordable housing. They were fired in October 2021 when discrepancies were discovered, according to Umunna Legal Group.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Obi Umunna is a Jacksonville-based attorney who is also a senior advisor for gubernatorial candidate Nikki Fried. Currently, Fried is serving as Florida’s Agricultural Commissioner.

The investigation began prior to Umunna being hired by the Fried campaign and he’s not accused of any wrongdoing.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 3

Related
alachuachronicle.com

Pair arrested in multi-state Walmart scam

Synczre Amir Dyson, 19, was brought from the Marion County Jail to the Alachua County Jail on May 27 on warrants for three cases in which he and three other co-defendants allegedly scammed Walmart cashiers out of thousands of dollars. The scam consisted of using a debit card to buy...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Jacksonville, FL
Crime & Safety
Action News Jax

Prosecutor becomes latest in Georgia to drop marijuana cases

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — The district attorney of coastal Georgia’s largest county has become the latest prosecutor statewide to say she’ll generally stop prosecuting misdemeanor marijuana cases involving possession of less than an ounce of the drug. Chatham County District Attorney Shalena Cook Jones made the announcement...
SAVANNAH, GA
WINKNEWS.com

Antisemitic, racist flyers cause hurt in Southwest Florida

Hateful messages were left on cars in Southwest Florida malls. WINK News reported earlier this week that someone put racist and antisemitic flyers on cars at Miromar Outlets and Coconut Point Mall. Religious leaders say this type of hate only tears our community apart. Pastor Rickey Anderson, a follower of...
LEE COUNTY, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nikki Fried
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Constitutional Amendment#Umunna Legal Group#Cox Media Group
a-z-animals.com

Watch as a Gator Scales a Military Base Fence in Florida

Military bases might seem like the safest and most impenetrable places, but one alligator found a way around the rules of base access. What did he do? Simply scaled the fence!. The large alligator used his strong muscles to make it over a tall chainlink fence and onto the Naval Air Station in Jacksonville, Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Constitution
News4Jax.com

JSO revises position on dispute between workers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Late Sunday afternoon JSO sent out an update to an incident in it earlier said was a shooting. “Upon further investigation, it has been learned that neither of the parties involved in this incident were injured as a result of gunfire. Following a verbal altercation, the two became involved in a physical altercation, leading to the injuries sustained. As this is no longer being considered an Aggravated Battery stemming from a shooting, the Violent Crimes Unit has yielded this investigation back to the Patrol Division. This continues to be an active investigation being followed up by the responding officer,” said JSO.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
98K+
Followers
105K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy