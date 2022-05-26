ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Bronx residents compete for parking with Yankees fans

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago

Parking in New York City can be difficult and stressful, but Bronx residents on Gerard Avenue say it's a whole other problem when the Yankees play.

Habibah Caldwell lives on Gerard Avenue close to Yankee Stadium and claims fans are choosing to not utilize stadium parking.

"Some days, we are in the car waiting hours and hours and the parking lot is completely empty," says Caldwell.

Neighbors claim they're also being restricted from driving down their own block because of numerous areas that are closed off.

Habibah Caldwell is currently working to collect signatures for a petition to make sure the community's needs are heard.

Bronx residents celebrate El Conado de La Salsa event

Bronx residents celebrated their Puerto Rican pride Saturday with El Condado de La Salsa. The National Puerto Rican Day parade hosted the event, which has taken place every year since 1995. Families were welcomed with some delicious food, music and even performances from local artists after the pandemic halted many...
