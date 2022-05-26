ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yorktown, NY

Yorktown asks state for OK to paint unity mural at site of hate-filled graffiti

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago

Yorktown is asking for state permission to paint a unity mural at the site where hate speech was discovered this past weekend.

Graffiti, including slurs toward the Black and Jewish communities, was found spray-painted under an overpass.

The town board has now adopted a "Hate Has No Home" resolution making a mural request to the state.

It has also directed the Yorktown Arts & Culture Committee to organize the rules by which the town can accept mural proposals from artists.

Yorktown, NY
