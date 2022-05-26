ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines pools won’t all open on time this summer

By Natasha Keicher
 4 days ago

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Parks and Recreation will not be able to open all their aquatic facilities as planned due to seasonal staff shortages. All aquatic facilities were supposed to open on June 4th, 2022 but now the facilities will be opening on a rotating schedule.

“Unfortunately, despite our exhaustive recruitment efforts starting in December, we’re still a little short for lifeguards and other staff so we’re going to have to alter our seasonal schedule,” says Jen Fletcher, Marketing Supervisor for the Des Moines Parks and Recreation.

Fletcher says Des Moines and other cities across the metro have been struggling to keep pools open for the past few years. Despite wages being the highest they’ve ever been, Parks and Recreation is still struggling to staff their pools. “This year is different,” Fletcher says. “This is the first year we’ve had to close our big pools in aquatic centers.”

The first rotation will have four out of five swimming pools, three out of four splash pools, and two out of five wading pools open. You can find details on which pools will be open and when on the Parks and Recreation website and social media pages. The rotation schedule will be updated every Friday and is subject to change based on staffing levels.

The Teachout Aquatic Center and all four splash pools will be open and fully staffed for Memorial Day weekend.

Pools/Aquatic Centers

• Ashworth Pool – opens for season June 4
• Birdland Pool – opens for season June 4
• Nahas Aquatic Center- closed for open swim June 4 – 10.
• Northwest Aquatic Center – opens for season June 4
• Teachout Aquatic Center – opens Memorial Day weekend; re-opens June 4

Splash Pools

• Ashby Park – opens Memorial Day weekend; re-opens June 4
• Martin Luther King Jr. Park – opens Memorial Day weekend, closed June 4– 10
• Pete Crivaro Park – opens Memorial Day weekend; re-opens June 4
• Union Park – opens Memorial Day weekend; re-opens June 4

Wading Pools

• Ashfield Park – opens for season June 6
• Burke Park – closed June 6 -10 and will open on June 13
• Jordan Park – opens for season June 6
• Sayers Park – closed June 6 -10 and will open on June 13
• Stone Park – closed June 6 -10 and will open on June 13

Spraygrounds

• No changes

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to who13.com.

Comments / 0

