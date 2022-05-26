ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

New aid available to Iowa nonprofits from American Rescue Plan Act

By Dan Hendrickson
WHO 13
WHO 13
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JnDsg_0frbqiNg00

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa non-profits are now eligible for a share of $20 million dollars in funding from the American Rescue Plan Act. The money will be distributed by the Iowa Economic Development Authority via a program called the Nonprofit Innovation Fund . Eligible non-profits can apply for anywhere from $500,000-$3 million in federal funds.

The money can be used to cover “eligible expenses for the infrastructure projects include construction costs, acquisition, site development, and engineering and architectural services.” Non-profits are encouraged to submit shovel-ready projects . Applications will be accepted online beginning on June 27th at iowagrants.gov. Awarded money must be spent by June 30th, 2026.

The American Rescue Plan Act was passed by Congress and signed by President Joe Biden in March 2021. Congresswoman Cindy Axne is the only member of Iowa’s congressional delegation to vote for the bill’s final passage.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to who13.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Western Iowa Today

Vilsack Promotes Use Of ‘Mass Timber’ In Visit To Iowa

(West Des Moines, IA) — U-S Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack says a central Iowa construction project shows the potential for a building material called mass timber. Its layers of wood, are compressed and nailed or glued together, so they can bear more weight. Vilsack says mass timber can be made from the smaller trees the U-S Forest Service plans to remove from millions of acres of federal land over the next decade. He visited the site of the Junction Development Catalyst in West Des Moines on Friday, a building for commercial and residential tenants that’s made of mass timber. The project received a nearly 250-thousand-dollar federal grant and construction should be completed this fall.
WEST DES MOINES, IA
kiwaradio.com

Governor Announces $20,000,000 Investment In Non-Profits To Serve Iowans In Need

Des Moines, Iowa — Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has announced a $20 million investment to help nonprofit organizations in Iowa expand to meet the needs of more Iowans. The new Nonprofit Innovation Fund will provide a competitive grant opportunity to help nonprofit organizations make transformational investments in vertical infrastructure that will enable them to offer additional services or help more Iowans.
WHO 13

Low pay and burnout causing the great teacher resignation

DES MOINES, Iowa – As the 2021-2022 school year comes to an end, many teachers across the nation and here in Iowa will not be returning next year.  The Iowa State education association tells me there’s an increase in resignations by about 15% this year compared to last year, which is some of the highest […]
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Government
Local
Iowa Society
City
Des Moines, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Alleged whistleblower sues Iowa nursing home for wrongful discharge

An Iowa woman who alleges she was fired for blowing the whistle on poor resident care at a nursing home is suing the facility for wrongful discharge. Denise Brooks of Madison County is suing Windsor Manor, an Indianola nursing home, in Warren County District Court. The facility, which has a memory care unit and is […] The post Alleged whistleblower sues Iowa nursing home for wrongful discharge appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
ourquadcities.com

Republican Weets wants Iowa State Senate seat long held by Democrats

We’re getting very close to the Iowa Primary. We will take another look at an interesting race up for grabs for both Democrats and Republicans. That’s the State Senate race to represent the 41st District. The redrawn district covers parts of Cedar, Muscatine and Scott counties, including north...
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Iowa organizations call on citizens to help Uvalde community

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - People and organizations in Iowa are finding ways to help families grieving in Uvalde, Texas, KCCI’s Kayla James reports. Health care providers in Texas worked furiously Tuesday to save the lives of those injured in the shooting. That meant a lot of blood was being used — to the point the Texas Blood Center put out a call for help. And this past week, LifeServe Blood Center just happened to be on call, setting aside 30 units of blood and sending some off immediately. Those units of blood came from people in central Iowa and beyond.
IOWA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Ohio Capital Journal

Iowa fast-food worker’s wage lawsuit survives in U.S. Supreme Court

The U.S. Supreme Court last week handed a small, but potentially significant, victory to a fast-food worker from Iowa. The court did not address the basic premise of Robyn Morgan’s lawsuit – that the Taco Bell restaurant she worked for had violated wage-and-hour laws. The court did, however, address a procedural issue that could have […] The post Iowa fast-food worker’s wage lawsuit survives in U.S. Supreme Court appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Governor Comments On School Security

(Des Moines, IA) — Governor Kim Reynolds says banning semi-automatic weapons like the one used in the Texas school shooting isn’t the cure for mass shootings. She says you can’t focus on one thing and then there’s a false sense of security that everyone’s going to be safe. She says we all have to be vigilant in our response looking for ways to keep kids and people safe. Reynolds says the School Safety Bureau is submitting applications for federal grants and is coordinating state agency efforts to plan for and respond to threats in Iowa schools.
DES MOINES, IA
kiwaradio.com

Iowa surgeon denies nurse’s claims of manipulated patient-outcome data

Sioux City, Iowa — A western Iowa surgeon is denying allegations that he provided substandard care for patients and manipulated patient-outcome data. The Iowa Capital Dispatch reports that Dr. Giovanni Ciuffo issued a written statement through his attorney this week that said the allegations, made in federal court on May 6 by a nurse with whom he once worked, are “outrageous and completely false.” He said he is “confident that the falsity of those allegations will be brought to light through the legal process.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Nonprofits#Charity
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Ways Iowa Residents Can Acquire Fishing Licenses

Fishing is a fun activity for Iowans in the summer months and the Department of Natural Resources discusses ways to acquire licenses. Guthrie County DNR Conservation Officer Jeremy King states times have changed and the easiest way to buy a fishing license is digitally. He describes the best practices to be able to fish legally.
GUTHRIE COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

Three candidates are in the race for Iowa Secretary of State

DES MOINES, Iowa — Three people are in the race for Iowa Secretary of State. As part of our Commitment 2022 coverage, we're letting you hear from the candidates. Democrats Joel Miller and Eric Van Lancker are battling it out in the primary next month to see who makes it the November general election ballot.
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
WHO 13

Vilsack promoting use of wood products at Iowa event Friday

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa – Former Iowa governor, and current U.S. Agriculture Secretary, Tom Vilsack will be back in Iowa Friday. Secretary Vilsack plans to highlight his department’s efforts to develop and expand the use of wood products, strengthen wood markets, and protect community forests as part of its response to the climate crisis. The […]
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Memorial Day tornadoes are possible in Iowa

Monday afternoon and evening A TORNADO WATCH is in place for much of Central Iowa until 1 AM. Storms are possible across Iowa this afternoon and evening with an for tornadoes through midnight. The risk across central Iowa ranges from a level 1 (marginal) out of 5 in our southeastern counties to a level 3 […]
IOWA STATE
tspr.org

Iowa's 2022 legislative session has ended. Here's what passed and what didn't

Iowa’s 2022 legislative session ended shortly after midnight Wednesday morning, five weeks after the target date for adjournment. Here are some of the major bills that passed and failed to pass. Already signed into law. Tax cuts: Republicans passed their number one priority for the year earlier in the...
WHO 13

WHO 13

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WHO13.com is Iowa's most trusted source for local news, weather and sports.

 https://www.who13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy