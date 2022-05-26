ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yuma, AZ

Yuma Police Department to participate in ‘Coffee with a Cop’ on June 1

By Marcos Icahuate
 4 days ago
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Police Department announced its officers will be attending Coffee with a Cop at Cafecito on Wednesday, June 1.

The event will be at Cafecito (176 South Main Street) from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. in order to build relationships and get to know local officers.

This an opportunity for one-on-one interactions with officers in our community while also learning about the work they do for the City of Yuma.

The post Yuma Police Department to participate in 'Coffee with a Cop' on June 1 appeared first on KYMA .

