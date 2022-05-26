Youth call for gun reform at Foley Square rally

Youth over Guns rallied Thursday in hope of turning their anger about the recent mass shootings and gun legislation into advocacy and action.

Attendees of the Foley Square rally were asked to wear orange - the color for gun violence awareness.

"It's unfortunate that we always say enough is enough, and that's not enough," said Alliyah Logan, director of programming for Youth over Guns. "Columbine should’ve been enough. Sandy Hook should’ve been enough. Parkland should’ve been enough."

Organizers say it's time to hold the country accountable after one mass shooting in a Buffalo supermarket took 10 lives and then19 children and two teachers were shot inside a Texas elementary school.

The call for action continues Thursday night in Union Square, where a rally will be held by Public Advocate Jumaane Williams and other elected officials.