Longtime Sheepshead Bay resident turning 100

Dorothy Sacks has been living in Sheepshead Bay for almost 70 years - and this Sunday, she'll be turning 100 years old!

She says she is able to keep her health by keeping up with her two children, six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren, who call her every weekend.

Dorothy also says she stays up to date with news and loves to read the newspaper. She even gets out of the house a few days a week - by going to her doctor and nail appointments using MTA's Access-A-Ride.

Access-A-Ride workers have noticed. Dorothy has made friends with some of them after two decades of using the service.

"I love her, she's such a darling," said Donna Fredericksen, one of the Access-A-Ride workers.