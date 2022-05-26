ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Three Idaho cities among 15 fastest-growing in the U.S.

Idaho's Newschannel 7
Idaho's Newschannel 7
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Boise is still Idaho's largest city, but the bulk of the Treasure Valley's growth is happening west of the city limits. That's no surprise to anyone looking at Interstate 84 during the afternoon commute, but population estimates released Thursday by the U.S. Census Bureau provide some black-and-white...

www.ktvb.com

Comments / 19

Related
eastidahonews.com

How an Idaho Falls democrat became the state’s 16th governor and started a political dynasty

IDAHO FALLS – Barzilla Clark’s election as Idaho’s 16th governor in 1936 was the culmination of an idea planned out nearly 30 years earlier. The 55-year-old Democrat had already served for a decade as Idaho Falls’ mayor when he had beaten his Republican opponent, Frank Stephan, in the gubernatorial election with 58% of the vote (115,098 total votes), according to the book “Idaho’s Governors.”
IDAHO FALLS, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Idaho#U S Census Bureau#City Limits#San Antonio#Arizona#Boise#The U S Census Bureau#Meridian
The Oregonian

Opinion: Greater Idaho effort won’t prevail, but we should hear movement’s message

Williams is the Peterson Professor of Constitutional Law at Willamette University College of Law. He lives in Salem. Earlier this month, voters in three counties in eastern and southern Oregon voted on whether they wanted to secede from Oregon and join Idaho. Voters in Douglas and Josephine counties rejected the idea, but Klamath voters approved it, joining eight other counties in eastern Oregon that have already endorsed the idea. Though it has prompted some derision in the state Capitol, the so-called “Greater Idaho” movement is not a joke.
Post Register

Looking back: This week in Eastern Idaho history

Potato growers announced this week in May 1922 a marketing arrangement to get their spuds to the elite tables of the East Coast that coming fall. “The famous russet potato from the Idaho Falls region will be marketed under a special brand, according to plans of the Idaho Falls Potato Growers Association,” wire services reported. “Working under plans similar to those that have put the fruits of the western orchards on the markets, the association has signed up 1,500 cars of potatoes, secured large warehouse facilities and engaged an expert potato man as manager. The russets will be carefully graded and sold in branded sacks, which means a premium to the grower. … By pooling the potatoes of the select district of the state and marketing them under the special Idaho trademark, the growers expect to greatly increase their revenue next fall.”
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Turnout in May primary roughly matched 2018 level

BOISE, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. After all the calculations were made by each county last week to reflect election-day voter registrations, statewide voter turnout in the May 17 primary election came in almost exactly where it did four years earlier: 32.4% of registered voters cast ballots, compared to 32.6% in the 2018 primary.
IDAHO STATE
aspenpublicradio.org

Idaho Fish and Game kills five grizzly bears in Island Park

Idaho Fish and Game has killed five grizzly bears near the Wyoming border in the span of four days this month. State agents needed to get approval from federal wildlife officials, as grizzlies in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem are considered to be endangered. Idaho Fish and Game said it killed...
IDAHO STATE
KIVI-TV

ITD increasing flagging resources on Highway 55

BANKS, Idaho — Memorial Day marks the 100 Deadliest Days of driving, and to keep commuters safe the Idaho Transportation Department is increasing flagging resources on State Highway 55. The flaggers will be staged at the busy Banks-Lowman Road intersection in Banks. ITD will deploy flaggers on eight weekends...
BANKS, ID
MIX 106

Boise Community Showing Texas Love in Fundraising Event

The tragedy at Robb Elementary in Uvalde is still all very fresh in our hearts and our minds. As a parent to two children with one a year or so out from attending kindergarten, I can’t imagine the heartbreak that these families are experiencing in Texas. I was originally born and raised in Texas before I arrived in Idaho last winter. While my family and I have fallen in love with Idaho since being here, we still have our obvious connections to our hometown of San Antonio which is just an hour and a half away from Robb Elementary in Uvalde.
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Idaho's Newschannel 7

Boise, ID
13K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Boise local news

 https://www.ktvb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy