ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl announces date & time for 22nd annual game

By Richie Mills
WGNO
WGNO
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DdARi_0frbq67R00

NEW ORLEANS – R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl officials and the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation announced today the 2022 R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl will kick off on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at 8 p.m. CST . The game will be televised on ESPN. Celebrating its 22 nd anniversary, the New Orleans Bowl will host teams from the Sun Belt Conference and Conference USA at the Caesars Superdome.

“The R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl Committee, staff and volunteers are excited to once again showcase the City of New Orleans and the State of Louisiana to a primetime audience on ESPN,” R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl Executive Director Billy Ferrante said . “We are looking forward to celebrating the great tradition of bowl season and the accomplishments of participating schools, alongside their alumni, students and fans this December.”

Entering its 22 nd year, the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl and its affiliated events continue to grow and generate significant fiscal impact in the Greater New Orleans region, generating an estimated economic impact in excess of $20 million annually.

Fans will be able to purchase tickets through TicketMaster and the New Orleans Bowl office at (504)525-5678. Further details can be found at www.neworleansbowl.org .

{Courtesy: release from R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl}

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 0

Related
WGNO

Inaugural Iron Sharpens Iron camp takes place in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, LA. – Iron sharpen Iron football camp is a chance for high school players across the state of Louisiana to prepare for the college camps that they will attend throughout the summer. “You come here, get those tools and take that there (college camps). The whole month of June is dedicated to college […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
New Orleans, LA
New Orleans, LA
Sports
Local
Louisiana Football
New Orleans, LA
Football
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
New Orleans, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#Conference Usa#Superdome#American Football#The New Orleans Bowl#Ticketmaster#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
USA Today
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WGNO

WGNO

24K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy