School student arrested after allegedly threats, police say

MILFORD -- Police in at least five towns are warning women to be on the lookout for a man who is accused of tampering with women's cars.Milford police, who describe the man as an Asian male in his late 30s driving a blue Chevrolet Impala with Massachusetts plates, said he has been targeting young women by flattening their tires and filling their tanks with water, and then offering to drive them home.Police in Holliston and Franklin said they have had similar reports. Bellingham police said they are investigating a similar incident at the Charles River Center. Medway is also part...

MILFORD, MA ・ 19 HOURS AGO