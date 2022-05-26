School student arrested after allegedly threats, police say

NASHUA, N.H. — Nashua police said they have not found two men suspected of invading a home in March. Police said they consider Yesther Pascual, 20, and Melvin James Campbell IV, 21, both of Nashua, armed and dangerous. Nashua police said they responded to Southern New Hampshire Medical Center...
BOSTON — A man died after a stabbing Monday night in the Roxbury neighborhood of Boston, police said. Police were called just before 9 p.m. to the area of 4 Beauford Lane, where they found the victim suffering from life-threatening injuries. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
MILFORD -- Police in at least five towns are warning women to be on the lookout for a man who is accused of tampering with women's cars.Milford police, who describe the man as an Asian male in his late 30s driving a blue Chevrolet Impala with Massachusetts plates, said he has been targeting young women by flattening their tires and filling their tanks with water, and then offering to drive them home.Police in Holliston and Franklin said they have had similar reports. Bellingham police said they are investigating a similar incident at the Charles River Center. Medway is also part...
BROOKLINE, Mass. — A 4-year-old boy is dead after he drowned in a pool at a Brookline home on Memorial Day, according to police in the Massachusetts town. Brookline police said the boy was found unresponsive in the pool at 16 Prescott St. shortly before 4:40 p.m. Monday. Police officers and firefighters were dispatched to the scene, along with Transformative Healthcare Paramedics personnel.
A young Massachusetts child has died after an incident at a pool. According to Brookline Police, at approximately 4:40 p.m. Monday, Brookline Police and Fire Departments along with Transformative Healthcare Paramedics were dispatched to Prescott Street in Brookline for a four-year-old who was found unresponsive in the pool. Adults on...
WORCESTER, Mass. — A teenager is in the hospital after he was pulled from Lake Quinsigamond in Worcester on Monday, according to police. Worcester police said the 16-year-old boy was unconscious and firefighters were rendering medical aid when officers arrived at the scene. The teen was transported to UMass...
A man from southeastern Massachusetts has been arrested after allegedly making a disturbing threat. According to Barnstable Police, on Saturday, both the Barnstable Police Department and Yarmouth Police Department received multiple reports of a Facebook posting by 29-year-old Justin Moreira of Hyannis threatening to commit a school shooting at an unnamed location.
One Massachusetts man is dead, and another person is seriously injured after a multi-vehicle crash. On Thursday, at approximately 10:30 p.m., Billerica Police received multiple reports of a two-car head-on motor vehicle collision in the area of 570 Boston Road, Billerica across from Shield Systems Self-Service Car Wash. Upon arrival,...
BOSTON — Boston police say they have become aware of numerous social media posts from various people who claim they were victims of drink spiking at area bars. Police are now reminding the public about the danger of scentless, colorless and tasteless drugs such as Rohypnol, also known as roofie, being placed in the drinks of unsuspecting victims. Other "date-rape drugs" that are used in a similar fashion include ketamine and gamma-hydroxybutyric acid (GHB).
NORTHFIELD, Mass. — Eight people are hospitalized after a driver who was accused of operating under the influence crashed into multiple motorcycles in Northfield, Massachusetts. The crash happened Sunday afternoon on Main Street in the Franklin County town, which borders both New Hampshire and Vermont. The Northwestern District Attorney's...
LYNN - Police are investing a fatal shooting behind a Western Avenue building.Police said they responded to reports of shots fired around 11 p.m. Friday evening and found a 32-year-old man shot to death in the parking lot. Police have not released the man's name.Police said they don't believe the shooting is random and the investigation is continuing. No arrests have been made.
A cyclist found a man’s body near the rail trail in Danvers Saturday morning, according to Danvers Police Department. The cyclist called the police department around 6:40 a.m. Saturday after the cyclist said they found an “unresponsive male” near Coolidge Road. Police later determined the man had died.
Police in New Hampshire have arrested a man accused of placing potentially threatening signs referencing a "school shooter" that were found in three towns, setting off lockdowns at multiple schools Friday. Earlier in the day New Hampshire Department of Safety said it was working with local law enforcement to investigate...
George Francois is being charged with indecent assault and battery on a child, authorities said. An Allston man allegedly groped a 4-year-old child in the Park Street MBTA station. George Francois, 66, was arraigned Tuesday on a charge of indecent assault and battery on a child under 14 in the...
EASTHAM, Mass. — A motorcyclist is dead after they were involved in a crash with a motor vehicle in the Cape Cod community of Eastham, according to police. Eastham police said officers and firefighters received reports of the crash near the intersection of Massasoit and Edgewood roads at about 2:40 p.m. Monday.
MILFORD, Mass. — Police in several communities are warning women to be on the lookout for a man who’s vandalizing vehicles and then offering to help the women who are left stranded - unaware that the man offering the help actually caused the damage. Incidents have been reported...
A man is dead after a shooting late Friday in Lynn, Massachusetts, authorities said Saturday. The shooting, on Western Avenue near Anoka Place, was reported about 11 p.m., according to Massachusetts State Police. The slain person was found in a lot behind a building. The shooting is currently under investigation...
LYNN, Mass. — Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting in Lynn overnight that left one person dead. Lynn Police responded to the area of Western Avenue shortly before Midnight. They located a 32-year-old male victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He was pronounced deceased on the scene. Investigators believe...
LYNN, Mass. — Police in Lynn, Massachusetts were investigating the fatal shooting of a 32-year-old man late Friday night. Police said they responded to the area of 655 Western Avenue around 11:15 p.m. for a report of a shooting. The Essex County District Attorney's Office said authorities found a...
BOSTON – A member of the Trinitarios street gang was sentenced today in federal court in Boston in connection with trafficking firearms, ammunition, cocaine and fentanyl in the Greater Lawrence area. Arismendy Gil-Padilla, a/k/a “Flow”, 32, of Methuen, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Denise J. Casper to...
Comments / 1