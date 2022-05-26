ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WJBF

Thursday Market in the Alley happening in Aiken

By Brandon Dawson
WJBF
WJBF
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43HZ1s_0frbpc3700

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – The City of Aiken Parks, Recreation & Tourism Department, in partnership with the Aiken Downtown Development Association have announced the start of their annual “Market in the Alley,” series.

Thursday evenings, in June, from 6-8pm people can enjoy farm fresh produce, samples, food and drinks at downtown restaurants, and live music from Amp The Alley.

For more info on the event Click HERE .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 0

Related
WJBF

Augusta Black Restaurant Week

AUGUSTA, Georgia (WJBF) – Black restaurants are being highlighted and celebrated in Augusta. Augusta Black Restaurant week will take place June 13th-19th. Hosted by Urban Pro Weekly and Yelp Augusta, this annual event highlight’s some of the black-owned eateries and chefs in Augusta and the surrounding areas. According to organizers, this will give patrons an […]
WJBF

Several XPR Augusta ticket-holders receive refunds, others still waiting

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– Some ticket-holders say they are still waiting to get their money back after XPR Augusta, the Masters week concert series, was cancelled. Earlier this month, we spoke with Jim Gay who purchased tickets for Jimmy Buffet’s set at XPR Augusta. He planned to come all the way from Philadelphia. “I was really […]
AUGUSTA, GA
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Tours through historic SRS are back

AIKEN – Registration is now open for the 2022 Savannah River Site public tour program. More than 600 seats are available on 16 public SRS tours (four being historic tours) to be held throughout the year. The program is managed by Savannah River Nuclear Solutions (SRNS) for the U.S. Department of Energy-Savannah River Operations Office.
AIKEN, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alley#Tourism#Food Drink#Nexstar Media Inc#Wjbf
Aiken Standard

Chad Hyler on duty in Salley

Aiken County is composed of more than 1,000 square miles, and Salley's police chief, Chad Hyler, is familiar with most of the territory, aside from the Savannah River Site. The North Augusta resident was hired this year as the town's sole police officer, and covers much of the county several days each week simply by commuting to and from work. Road work is one aspect of the job, and paperwork - sometimes in substantial quantities - is another.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Events happening in Midlands on Memorial Day

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Memorial day is here and events are happening throughout the Midlands, Here are some events we found that may be helpful for you and your family. RAISE THE COLORS: A MEMORIAL DAY REMEMBRANCE RUN, 7:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m., Savage Craft Ale Works, 430 Center Street, West Columbia.
COLUMBIA, SC
WJBF

Mayoral candidate to announce changes to major south Augusta corridor

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Mayoral candidate Steven B. Kendrick is holding a press conference Tuesday morning. According to a release sent to NewsChannel 6, An important announcement about significant changes in the Deans Bridge Road and Gordon Highway corridor is being shared today. The announcement is expected to take place at 10:15 a.m. at the […]
The Post and Courier

Weekly top residence sales for Aiken County April 29 through May 5

This information has been gathered from public information available at qpublic.schneidercorp.com. According to qPublic, these are the top seven single-family homes sold in Aiken County for April 29 through May 5. This roundup lists home sales in order from highest price to lowest. 3083 Charleston Highway – $1,450,000. Aiken...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WJBF

Opportunity to understand city business and impact budget

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The city of Augusta is open for business and is excited to give citizens the chance to learn about the inner workings. An upcoming forum will pull back the curtain to allow residents to learn about the city’s services. Plus, there is an opportunity to weigh in on the 2023 budget. […]
coladaily.com

Columbia seafood restaurant closing

Monday will be the final day in business for a Columbia seafood restaurant and bar. The Fiery Crab will permanently close its doors at 10 p.m. May 30. The news was shared in a popular Columbia Facebook group and confirmed by an employee at the restaurant Sunday. The restaurant and...
COLUMBIA, SC
Aiken Standard

Aiken's Choice celebration set for June 28

The 2022 Aiken's Choice winners will be honored at a celebration on Tuesday, June 28. After the votes in the 175+ categories have been counted, the winners and finalists will be announced in the Aiken Standard on June 28, and a celebration honoring the favorite businesses that have been voted on by the community will take place from 6-9 p.m. at Newberry Hall in Aiken.
AIKEN, SC
wach.com

Here is what's open, or closed, on Memorial Day in South Carolina

SOUTH CAROLINA (WPDE) — Memorial Day may be known for offering different types of deals and sales for shoppers, but it's also a federal holiday. This means many organizations will observe it and not open their doors to the public. These stores, businesses, and agencies will not be open...
POLITICS
WRDW-TV

S.C. early voting starts Tuesday: What you need to know

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - With South Carolina’s 2022 primary set for June 14, early voting begins Tuesday and ends June 10. It will be the first election under South Carolina’s newly signed voting law, which establishes early in-person voting in lieu of in-person absentee voting and restricts voting by mail.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WRDW-TV

Local church aiming to curb youth violence with summer events

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - On top of honoring veterans, a local church brought together families for the unofficial kick-off to summer. The pastor at Tabernacle Baptist Church says it’s the start of a month-long program to give kids positive activities and keep them off the streets. We had folks...
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Some veterans frustrated by “Happy Memorial Day” sentiment

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- Memorial Day, a day we honor those who sacrificed their lives in service to our country. As the popular country song says, “All gave some and some gave all.” Some feel it’s intended to be a serious holiday, and say that, over time, it has morphed into a day for barbeques and […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Election analysis ahead of Mayoral and Commission runoff

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – While many races resulted in clear cut winners three Augusta races are heading for runoffs in a few weeks. WJBF NewsChannel 6’s senior reporter, George Eskola, has followed Augusta city politics for years. He breaks down what happened at the polls and what we can expect when voters return to those […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Evans woman raises over $100,000 for Leukemia & Lymphoma Society

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Every nine minutes, someone in the U.S. dies of blood cancer. Two locals say it’s a tragedy, but there is something we all can do to help. Erik Smith from Grovetown and Secelia Brown from Evans raised nearly $200,000 to help find a cure. For...
EVANS, GA
WJBF

Love and Care returns for its 2nd annual special needs summer camp

EVANS, Ga. (WJBF)- The children’s program is sponsored by Oakey Grove Baptist Church, but started by a mother who has a son with autism. “With our son, we had been looking for several years for programs for him to just do extracurricular activities and also some things to do in the summer and there were […]
EVANS, GA
WJBF

WJBF

17K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy