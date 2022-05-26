Thursday Market in the Alley happening in Aiken
AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – The City of Aiken Parks, Recreation & Tourism Department, in partnership with the Aiken Downtown Development Association have announced the start of their annual “Market in the Alley,” series.
Thursday evenings, in June, from 6-8pm people can enjoy farm fresh produce, samples, food and drinks at downtown restaurants, and live music from Amp The Alley.
For more info on the event Click HERE .
