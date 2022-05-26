ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jones County, IA

Special Weather Statement issued for Jones by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-26 16:21:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-26 17:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Des Moines by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-02 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-03 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: If you are in the watch area, remain alert to possible flooding. Residents and those with interests near the river should monitor rising water levels and be prepared for possible flood warnings. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/quadcities. The next statement will be issued later this morning. Target Area: Des Moines The Flood Watch is extended for the following rivers in Iowa Illinois Mississippi River at Gladstone LD18 affecting Henderson and Des Moines Counties. For the Mississippi River...including Gladstone LD18...flooding is possible. FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT TO EARLY FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding is possible. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Gladstone LD18. * WHEN...From late Wednesday night to early Friday morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 3:30 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 9.8 feet. - Forecast...Flood stage may be reached early Thursday morning. - Flood stage is 10.0 feet.
DES MOINES COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Adair, Adams, Audubon, Boone, Calhoun, Carroll, Cass, Clarke by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-30 17:25:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-31 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adair; Adams; Audubon; Boone; Calhoun; Carroll; Cass; Clarke; Dallas; Decatur; Emmet; Franklin; Fremont; Greene; Guthrie; Hamilton; Hancock; Hardin; Humboldt; Jasper; Kossuth; Lucas; Madison; Marion; Marshall; Montgomery; Page; Palo Alto; Pocahontas; Polk; Ringgold; Sac; Story; Taylor; Union; Warren; Wayne; Webster; Winnebago; Wright TORNADO WATCH 294 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 100 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS IA . IOWA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ADAIR ADAMS AUDUBON BOONE CALHOUN CARROLL CASS CLARKE DALLAS DECATUR EMMET FRANKLIN FREMONT GREENE GUTHRIE HAMILTON HANCOCK HARDIN HUMBOLDT JASPER KOSSUTH LUCAS MADISON MARION MARSHALL MONTGOMERY PAGE PALO ALTO POCAHONTAS POLK RINGGOLD SAC STORY TAYLOR UNION WARREN WAYNE WEBSTER WINNEBAGO WRIGHT
ADAIR COUNTY, IA

