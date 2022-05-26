Special Weather Statement issued for Jones by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-02 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-03 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: If you are in the watch area, remain alert to possible flooding. Residents and those with interests near the river should monitor rising water levels and be prepared for possible flood warnings. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/quadcities. The next statement will be issued later this morning. Target Area: Des Moines The Flood Watch is extended for the following rivers in Iowa Illinois Mississippi River at Gladstone LD18 affecting Henderson and Des Moines Counties. For the Mississippi River...including Gladstone LD18...flooding is possible. FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT TO EARLY FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding is possible. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Gladstone LD18. * WHEN...From late Wednesday night to early Friday morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 3:30 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 9.8 feet. - Forecast...Flood stage may be reached early Thursday morning. - Flood stage is 10.0 feet.

DES MOINES COUNTY, IA ・ 5 HOURS AGO