Following a victory in Tuesday’s first round of the NJCAA Division I championships, the College of Central Florida softball team lost twice on Wednesday and was eliminated from the 16-team field being played at Pacific Avenue Athletic Complex in Yuma, Arizona.

In the opening game, CF rallied from a two-run first-inning deficit to defeat Butler Community College, 7-3.

Leading the way for 11th-seeded Patriots were Gianna Guerriero (2-for-5, 2 RBI, 2B), Kamaya Cohen (2-for-2, 2 BBs, run, SB), Brooke Roberts (2-for-4, run), Gabbie Haas (2-for-4, 2 RBI, run) and Savannah Bennett (CG, 3 ER, 7 hits, 5 Ks).

The Patriots lost a close game on Wednesday to No. 14 seed Paris, 5-4, in eight innings. Forest alum Hannah Meyer (2-for-4, HR, 2 RBI), Katie Hogue (1-for-4, HR), Emily Konz (2-for-4, run, 2B), Abbey O’Connor (2-for-4) and Cohen (3-for-4, RBI) led the way.

The second game saw CF fall 5-1 to No. 4 Seminole State College (Ok.). Alyssa Adams (1-for-3), Konz (1-for-2, run, BB) and Brooke Roberts (1-for-3, RBI) led the Patriots, whose season ended with a 46-18 record.

This article originally appeared on Ocala Star-Banner: Central Florida softball's NJCAA championship run ends