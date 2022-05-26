ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kettering, OH

‘The end of a chapter’: Christopher’s Restaurant closing after 31 years

By Callie Cassick
WDTN
WDTN
 4 days ago

KETTERING, Ohio ( WDTN ) — After 31 years of serving the Kettering community, Christopher’s Restaurant will be closing its Dorothy Lane restaurant location on June 15.

The owners, Dave and Erika Krites, were unable to reach an agreement on renewing its long-standing lease in Woodlane Plaza. The two are working to find a place to reopen the local fan-favorite restaurant for dining, according to a release.

“We find ourselves at a crossroads in our journey together with all of you,” Dave said. “After months of discussion with our landlord and one final attempt last week, we have been unable to reach mutually agreeable leasing terms with our landlord to stay in our current location.”

The Krites shared plans to continue to grow the Christopher’s catering business and its new event center, The Gem by Christopher’s, located in Riverside at 3425 Valley Street.

“While we figure out what is next for the restaurant, we will continue to serve the community amazing food through our catering events and at The Gem, with some exciting new dinner and brunch offerings. And we hope to keep as many of our current employees as we can to help us do that,” the release states.

They said the hunt for a new location to reopen the Christopher’s Restaurant continues. Until then, Christopher’s will honor all existing catering and event bookings and will continue to take new customers until its closure in June.

Any outstanding gift card balances for the restaurant can be redeemed for catering or event rental, and catering ordering minimums will be reduced to help accommodate this.

