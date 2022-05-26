State set to open dozens of bathing sites for summer

MILTON, Mass. — Summer unofficially starts this weekend, but nobody told the water.

Despite frigid — even potentially dangerous temperatures for swimmers — the state said it will open about 80 waterfront locations this weekend — but just sixteen will be staffed with lifeguards — and, until mid-June, guards will only be at those selected sites on the weekends.

“We anticipate thousands of people venturing to state parks and beaches all across the Commonwealth,” said Beth Card, Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary. “The Department of Conservation and Recreation is conducting water quality testing and placed ropes and buoys out on the water.”

At a press conference at Houghton’s Pond, state officials stressed water safety — advocating buddy systems, designated swim areas and especially keeping an eye on small children.

“‘See something, say something’ has always been the campaign for Homeland Security on all matters, not just terrorism,” said Homeland Security Undersecretary Jeanne Benincasa Thorpe. “See something on the beach, you say something. You help.”

And what was seen on a couple of area beaches recently will not be tolerated.

At Revere Beach and Carson Beach, brawls broke out. Police wound up arresting a dozen people between the two locations.

“It makes people feel they’re not safe in that space and that’s not good for anybody,” said Major Kevin Clayton, Chief of Enforcement for the Environmental Police. “Our parks need to be family friendly and that’s what this is all about. We just want everybody to be able to get out, have some fun, go home, rinse and do it all over again.”

Will more residents choose to hit the beach locally given the high price of gas? Maybe.

Last weekend, Rosa Tardanico of Randolph visited Houghton’s Pond — briefly.

“It was too busy,” she said. “We couldn’t find a parking spot. So we had to leave.”

Tardanico said she and her family prefer Houghton’s because it’s close to home.

“We don’t need to go an hour away, spend a lot of money for gas,” she said. “Especially now.”

DCR Lifeguard Connor Withington is bracing for a busy summer — but isn’t sure if that will mean anything above and beyond what he’s seen in summers’ past at Houghton’s Pond.

“On hot days, it can even be difficult for us to get a parking space up here,” Withington said.

