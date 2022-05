Now Then & Forever Collectibles, located at 237 West Main Street in Radford, is one of those shops that seems bigger on the inside than on the outside. Maybe it’s because the interior of this little shop is stacked nearly to the ceiling with miniature diecast cars, though there are plenty of other items too, including posters, signs, T-shirts and something called Funko Pops.

