ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Affidavit: Man strangled his mother to death in Maine

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

BATH, Maine (AP) — A man charged with killing his 66-year-old mother told police he strangled her after she attacked him, according to court records.

Jason Ibarra, 42, is expected to make his initial court appearance Friday following the killing of his mother, Jeanine Ross, the Bangor Daily News reported. Her body was found late Tuesday morning with a set of keys attached to a lanyard around her neck.

An autopsy concluded that Ross’ death was a homicide caused by strangulation, according to the police affidavit.

Ibarra is being held without bail at Two Bridges Regional Jail, where he’ll appear on video before a judge. If convicted of murder, Ibarra faces between 25 years and life in prison.

Comments / 0

Related
WGME

1 dead, 1 hurt in Vassalboro shooting

VASSALBORO (WGME)--- A man is dead following a shooting at an apartment building in Vassalboro Monday morning. A second person in the apartment has been hospitalized and a third person there was unhurt. Maine State Police got a call about a disturbance and gunshots at the building at 513 Main...
nbcboston.com

Shooting Leaves 1 Dead, 1 Injured in Vassalboro, Maine

A man is dead and another injured in a shooting at an apartment building in Maine Monday, officials said. The shooting was reported about 9:12 a.m. on Main Street near Bradstreet Road in Vassalboro, state police said. An argument was heard before multiple gunshots rang out. State police troopers arrived...
B98.5

Maine Fugitive Found In “Hollowed Out” Dresser

It's like something from a movie or a TV show... A several month long manhunt has ended with the fugitive being found in a "hollowed out" dresser. According to WMTW, 30 year old Devin Spencer, of Porter, has been wanted by several law enforcement agencies for several months. Police say...
OXFORD COUNTY, ME
truecrimedaily

Maine man accused of fatally strangling mother with her key lanyard

BATH, Maine (TCD) -- A 44-year-old man is accused of fatally strangling his mother with her lanyard after an argument. According to Maine State Police, on Tuesday, May 24, at approximately 11:35 a.m., Bath Police Department officers were called to an apartment complex at 125 Congress St. When they arrived, they reportedly found 66-year-old Jeanine Ross deceased inside her residence.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
City
Bath, ME
Local
Maine Crime & Safety
WMTW

Man drowns on Martin Stream in Turner

TURNER, Maine — A man is dead after drowning on Martin Stream Sunday. According to the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife, the body of Adrian Maurais, 36, of Poland was recovered around 2:20 p.m. Investigators say Maurais was trying to swim about 50-feet offshore around noon when...
TURNER, ME
newscentermaine.com

Police are investigating an incident on Hill Street in Biddeford

BIDDEFORD, Maine — The Biddeford Police Department responded to an incident at 32 Hill Street Sunday morning. According to a release from the department, a male subject was injured and taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland. As of Sunday evening, there are no additional details on his injuries...
BIDDEFORD, ME
wabi.tv

Manhunt ends after suspect found in ‘hollowed out’ dresser

PARSONSFIELD, Maine (WABI) - A man sought by multiple law enforcement agencies due to “escalating criminal behavior” is now in custody. According to the York County Sheriff’s Office, Devin Spencer, 30, of Porter has been the subject of a manhunt for several months. On multiple occasions, police...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Police#Violent Crime#Ap#The Bangor Daily News
westernmassnews.com

Police looking for missing 15-year-old from Maine

BERWICK, Maine (WGGB/WSHM) - Police are looking for your help locating a missing teen out of Berwick, Maine. According to Berwick Police, 15-year-old Nathan Prudhomme has been reported missing. Police ask that anyone with information on his whereabouts contact police at 207-698-1136. Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights...
BERWICK, ME
mynbc5.com

61-year-old man accused of planting 'school shooter' signs in New Hampshire

A 61-year-old Pittsfield man has been arrested and accused of placing "school shooter" messages scrawled on paper plates in three communities. New Hampshire State Police said Guy Hanson was charged with a felony count of falsifying physical evidence and three misdemeanors, including false report to law enforcement, false public alarm and criminal threatening.
PITTSFIELD, VT
NECN

Maine Man, 36, Drowns While Swimming Out to Float

A 36-year-old man drowned Sunday in Turner, Maine, authorities announced. Adrian Maurais, of Poland, Maine, was attempting to swim to a float about 50 feet from shore in Martin Stream when he started to struggle just before noon, the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife said. Maurais went under...
Kool AM

Maine State Police Responding To “Incident” In Vassalboro

According to WMTW, one person is dead and one is injured following an early Monday morning incident at a Vassalboro apartment building. According to police, no one has been taken into custody, but they say there is no danger to the public. The three people involved, all males, knew each...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WMUR.com

Meredith police looking for hit-and-run suspect

MEREDITH, N.H. — Meredith police said they are searching for a driver who hit a 67-year-old woman Sunday morning and fled the scene. The Sanborn woman, whose name has not been released, was hit around 8:45 a.m. while jogging in the area of Chemung Road and Higgins Road, according to police.
MEREDITH, NH
newscentermaine.com

Body tentatively identified as missing Bucksport man found Sunday, officials say

ORRINGTON, Maine — According to a Department of Marine Resources release, the body tentatively identified as Levi Kelly, 28, of Bucksport was found in the Penobscot River in Orriginton Sunday afternoon. A recovered driver's license identified him and his body will be transported to the Medical Examiner's Office in...
Q106.5

Lewiston Man Wanted by Police, Considered to be Armed & Dangerous

Lewiston Police are asking for the public's help locating a man wanted in connection with a shooting on Knox Street. Abdirahman Duale, who also goes by the name 'Gino,' is 21-years-old and is wanted by police in Lewiston, who say he's considered armed and dangerous. Duale is sought for a shooting that happened in the early morning hours of Tuesday, May 24th.
LEWISTON, ME
mainepublic.org

Families experiencing homelessness living in hotels told to leave by June 1st

Pine Tree Legal Assistance will file court cases Tuesday on behalf of more than a dozen clients experiencing homelessness and living in hotels in York, Cumberland and Sagadahoc Counties. Last week, the Maine State Housing Authority lowered the per diem hotel rate paid on behalf of clients in the federally...
YORK, ME
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

921K+
Followers
447K+
Post
415M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy