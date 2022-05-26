Eva Longoria Rocks Insanely Sexy High Slit Dress To Cannes amfAR Gala: Photo

Eva Longoria has stolen the red carpet once again! This time, it’s at the Cannes Film Festival charity amfAR Gala. The 47-year-old actress stunned in a floor-length, one-shoulder black gown that featured a super high and wide slit that showed off her toned left leg. It also featured a cutout design that spanned the middle of her chest to slightly above her left hip. She paired the gorgeous dress with black and silver sparkling heels and dangling diamond earrings. She completed her look with a sophisticated ponytail.

Eva Longoria wears a cutout gown at the 2022 amfAR Gala in France (Photo: Shutterstock)

Christina Aguilera, 41, Naomi Campbell, 52, and Sabrina Elba, 32, are a few other stars who dazzled on the carpet. Eva was also photographed with supermodel Natasha Poly, 36, who also donned an all-black ensemble. Natasha’s dress was even more daring than Eva’s, as it featured a bra cutout and torso-bearing crisscrossed string that tied together at the top of her left thigh to keep the dress together.

The Gala is a sold-out event meant to support AIDs research. It was held on May 26 at the waterfront Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes, France. According to its website, the gala helped raise “over $245 million for amfAR’s lifesaving AIDS research programs.”

Eva seems to be on a red carpet roll, as on May 25, she stunned at yet another event at the Cannes Film Festival, the Chopard Loves Cinema Gala Dinner. She donned a black dress with a lace bustier upper half and a full skirt on the bottom. The skirt also featured a high slit. She was photographed giving supermodel Bella Hadid, 25, a warm kiss on the cheek.

Before that, Eva looked glamorous at a Cannes Film Festival party on May 18. She opted for a bright orange dress that had a plunging neckline. Her hair was styled in a half-up-half-down look. Eva is surely shining bright during the 2022 Cannes Film Festival!