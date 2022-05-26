ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Man sentenced to 70 years to life in Nebraska officer’s death

By The Associated Press, Lincoln Journal Star
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ODEDW_0frbmxwp00

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A 19-year-old man who shot and killed a Lincoln police officer has been sentenced to 70 years to life in prison.

Felipe Vazquez was sentenced Wednesday for the August 2020 death of Officer Mario Herrera .

Husband of teacher killed in Texas school shooting dies, family reports

Vazquez was sentenced to another 59 to 86 years for attempted assault on a second officer, escape and four gun charges.

Herrera died 12 days after he was shot at Vasquez’s Lincoln home . He was shot when Vazquez tried to escape as officers were serving an arrest warrant on Vazquez in an earlier stabbing death of another man.

Herrera, a 23-year-old police veteran, was the first Lincoln police officer killed in the line of duty in more than 50 years.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
WOWT

Omaha suspect held on $2M bond, shows pattern of running from police

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A felon accused of terrorizing several Omahans last fall is finally back in Nebraska to face the charges. Since November, Vernon Williams of Omaha, 29, has been serving time in Iowa jails and prisons. On Thursday, he appeared before a Douglas County Judge for the first time since he allegedly ran from police.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

PHOTOS: $2 million tabernacle stolen, police say

A historic tabernacle is stolen from a New York City church. John Ezell Jr. shot and injured Omaha Police Officer Ken Fortune during a September 2018 traffic stop and was himself shot by other officers returning fire, police records state.
OMAHA, NE
KSN News

2 killed, 19 injured after car barrels into Nebraska crowd

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a crash in Nebraska’s capital has left two dead and 19 others hospitalized, including many pedestrians, at the event Americruise. The Lincoln Police Department (LPD) tweeted early Monday morning that the two people who were killed had been inside one of the cars involved in the Sunday night crash. […]
LINCOLN, NE
kfornow.com

Going door-to-door with chainsaw leads to Omaha man’s arrest

OMAHA, Neb. (May 29, 2022 – AP) — Police in Omaha have arrested a 20-year-old man who had been going door-to-door with a chainsaw after he caused a disturbance near a local school. Omaha police said the man was a quarter of a mile west of the Omaha...
OMAHA, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Sioux City, IA
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
Lincoln, NE
Crime & Safety
City
Lincoln, NE
City
Lincoln, IA
Sioux City, IA
Crime & Safety
Local
Nebraska Crime & Safety
State
Nebraska State
kfornow.com

Police Chief – Americruise Event in Lincoln “Will Change”

Burnouts on O Street 5-31-22 (Dale Johnson) (KFOR NEWS May 31, 2022) The “hot rod” classic car event known as Americruise has been coming to Lincoln since the 90s with few law enforcement disruptions. That changed Sunday night when 2 Lincoln women in their 20’s were killed at the intersection of 52nd and O Street.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Police respond to drowning call in South Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police responded to a call for a drowning near South 45th and P Streets late Sunday night. According to dispatchers, it was reported just before 11:30 p.m. Sunday at Hitchcock Pool. Police on scene told 6 News seven juveniles jumped the fence to get into...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

BREAKING: Two dead, 20 bystanders injured after Lincoln car crash

Severe storms remain possible across southwest Iowa this afternoon. Only on 6: Boutique museum invites you inside Black history. Mama's Attic is a local hub for Black history. 6 On Your Side: Omaha nonprofit needs new truck to help vets. Updated: 6 hours ago. An Omaha-based nonprofit is dedicated to...
OMAHA, NE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mario Herrera
klkntv.com

Man who killed Husker football player grandad dies in prison

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A man with a long history of mental illness when he killed the grandfather of two Nebraska football players more than two decades ago has died in prison. The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services says in a news release that Russell Harms died in the...
LINCOLN, NE
Panhandle Post

Scottsbluff woman sentenced to prison for selling meth

United States Attorney Jan Sharp announced that Shannon Rojas, 42, of Scottsbluff, Nebraska, was sentenced today in federal court in Lincoln, Nebraska, for distribution of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. Senior United States District Judge Joseph F. Bataillon sentenced Rojas to 70 months’ imprisonment. There is no parole in the federal system. After her release from prison, she will begin a 4-year term of supervised release.
SCOTTSBLUFF, NE
WOWT

Omaha Police investigate shooting near Benson Church of Christ

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - What many neighbors thought were fireworks turned out to be gunshots Sunday afternoon. More than a dozen gunshots were heard just before 4 p.m. near 58th and Miami Street, outside the Benson Church of Christ. Several people say they saw two cars shooting at each other.
OMAHA, NE
York News-Times

Women get jail, probation and a hefty fine for hauling marijuana through York County

YORK – Two women from Indiana accused of hauling marijuana through York County after being stopped by Nebraska State Patrol troopers on Interstate 80 have been sentenced in York County District Court. Hayley A. Cashier and Andrea Jones were initially charged with delivery of a controlled substance, possession of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Violent Crime#Ap#Vasquez#Siouxlandproud#Ia News#Sports
News Channel Nebraska

Trio of Omaha men sentenced in separate meth cases

OMAHA, Neb. -- A trio of Omahans were sentenced in separate meth-related cases in federal court on Thursday. 57-year-old Robert Steven Root was sentenced for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine. Root received a sentence of 12 years in prison with a five-year term of supervised release to follow. Root also forfeited $111,399 that was seized as part of the investigation.
OMAHA, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WOWT

Omaha Police arrest one after man killed in shooting

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha police say a man has died after being shot Thursday evening. According to Omaha Police, officers were dispatched to a shooting near 65th and Ames Avenue Thursday at 6:39 p.m. Police found the victim, Clinton Brownlee, 39, and transported him to UNMC where he later...
WOWT

Anti-gun violence group growing in Nebraska following recent mass shootings

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska chapter of a nation-wide organization is growing rapidly following a slew of recent mass shootings across the country. Moms Demand Action is a group that promotes and supports legislation that encourages public safety measures that protect people from gun violence, as well as encourages responsible gun ownership.
OMAHA, NE
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy