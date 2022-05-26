ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Opening Night for the Savannah Bananas!

WSAV-TV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWSAV Sports Director Andrew Goldstein live at Grayson Stadium. Elected officials react to possible promotion of …. Chatham County is experiencing a severe drought, …. 29-year-old Chatham County officer...

www.wsav.com

wtoc.com

Headstone unveiled for unknown solider in Hardeeville

HARDEEVILLE, S.C. (WTOC) - “He said that’s an unknown soldier from the Civil War and I said but there’s no marking and he said that’s right. Then I got home and I said well, that’s not right.”. In the Purrysburg cemetery of Hardeeville, there are...
HARDEEVILLE, SC
WSAV News 3

Watch out for these 5 creatures when vacationing near Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Tybee Island lifeguards are warning beachgoers to keep a lookout after coming across three Portuguese Man-o-wars in this season alone. Now, you might be wondering: what all is out there in the Savannah area that you should be on the lookout for? Here is a list of five creatures to watch […]
SAVANNAH, GA
Grice Connect

Betty Foy Sanders, Statesboro Native, Former First Lady of Georgia Remembered

Betty Foy Sanders, Statesboro native, artist, philanthropist and former First Lady of Georgia died on Sunday, May 29, 2022 at the age of 95. According to the Richard B. Russell Library for Political Research and Studies, University of Georgia Betty Bird Foy Sanders was born to a farming family in Statesboro on August 6, 1926. She spent a year at the Georgia Teacher’s College, and then earned a degree in Fine Arts from the University of Georgia. She met Carl Sanders at UGA, and they married in 1947. They moved to Augusta, Carl Sanders’s hometown, where Carl practiced law. When he entered politics, Betty campaigned with him, and they moved to Atlanta when Carl was elected governor in 1962. As the first lady of Georgia, she raised two children, helped develop the new governor’s mansion, and entertained many renowned politicians and business leaders.
STATESBORO, GA
wtoc.com

Business owner reacts to Georgia Southern hosting NCAA Regional

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Offer up an extra Eagle football game in November or December and local merchants would be thrilled at the chance for more business. One business owner says it means even more this time of year. The owner of Soyumi restaurant, said he’s excited at the prospect...
SAVANNAH, GA
WABE

Joe Biden nominates 3 men to be U.S. marshals in Georgia

President Joe Biden on Thursday nominated police chiefs in Savannah and Perry and a former DeKalb County sheriff to serve as U.S. marshals in Georgia’s three federal court districts. Each must be confirmed by the U.S. Senate before taking their post. The men would oversee operations of the U.S....
GEORGIA STATE
WSAV News 3

1 injured in Savannah shooting

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department (SPD) is investigating a shooting that left one person injured Saturday. SPD said a shooting took place at Montgomery and 58th streets just before midnight. A male victim was taken to a hospital, police said. His injuries appeared to be non-life-threatening. Further details, including the victim’s age, […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WJBF

Prosecutor becomes latest in Georgia to drop marijuana cases

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — The district attorney of coastal Georgia’s largest county say she’ll stop prosecuting misdemeanor marijuana cases. Chatham County District Attorney Shalena Cook Jones become the latest prosecutor statewide to do so. In her Tuesday announcement, she cites the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s refusal to test for small amounts of marijuana unless other […]
GEORGIA STATE
WSAV News 3

Memorial Day events in Savannah, surrounding areas

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Observed on the last Monday of May, Memorial Day is a solemn day of remembrance and mourning for the U.S. military members who have died while serving their country. This year’s holiday will occur on Monday, May 30. Take a look below at the events scheduled for Memorial Day weekend throughout […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WABE

Coastal Georgia’s largest county becomes latest to drop marijuana cases

The district attorney of coastal Georgia’s largest county has become the latest prosecutor statewide to say she’ll generally stop prosecuting misdemeanor marijuana cases involving possession of less than an ounce of the drug. Chatham County District Attorney Shalena Cook Jones made the announcement Tuesday. Like other prosecutors, police...
ATLANTA, GA
WSAV News 3

‘Jim Crow in Savannah’s Parks’ is a sobering reminder of the past

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The City of Savannah’s Municipal Archives, in partnership with Georgia Southern University, opened the new online exhibit Jim Crow in Savannah’s Parks, looking into how Savannah denied black people access to the best public parks and recreational facilities, and how black taxpayers paid for a superior park system for whites.  Prepared […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WBTW News13

5 dead, 1 arrested after Georgia boat crash

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A Savannah man has been arrested in a Memorial Day weekend boat crash on the Wilmington River that left five people dead. According to Mark McKinnon with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR), Mark Stegall, 45, faces a charge of boating under the influence in the incident. Chatham County booking […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

UPDATE: Victims in fatal boating accident in Wilmington River identified

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - 4:00 p.m. UPDATE- The DNR identified the five victims that were killed in the fatal boating accident Saturday. The victims have been identified as Christopher David Leffler, 51, Savannah, Lori Lynn Leffler, 50, Savannah, Zachary James Leffler, 23, Alpharetta, Nathan Leffler, 17, Savannah; and Robert Steven Chauncey, 37, Savannah.
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
Grice Connect

Bulloch’s first REACH Scholars graduate from college

On May 23, 2013, five promising young women, all in seventh-grade, became Bulloch County Schools’ first cohort of REACH Georgia Scholarship recipients. Now, nine years later, Amaya Brown, Kailana Low, Aisley Scarboro, Amonica Kirkland, and De’Neshia Jones have graduated from college, making graduate school plans, and establishing careers.
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA

