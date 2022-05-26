ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dunkirk, OH

Gospel music scheduled June 11 in Dunkirk

By Editorials
Lima News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDUNKIRK — There will be a gospel music event at 5 p.m. Saturday, June...

www.limaohio.com

WHIO Dayton

City of Piqua to host food truck, music festival

PIQUA — The City of Piqua announced plans for its annual Rock Piqua Food Truck and Music Festival. The Piqua Arts Council and Mainstreet Piqua’s event is kicking it all the way back to the 1960s this year, according to a release. The free festival will take place...
PIQUA, OH
wnewsj.com

After 73 years the Wilmington Drive-In rides into the sunset

The first time I heard him, I stood near the bar in an Irish pub in Cleveland, listening to an elderly Irishman read from the large red book he held in his hands. “Real tears are not those that fall from the eyes and cover the face, but those that fall from the heart and cover the soul,” he read.
WILMINGTON, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Ohio senior veterans participate in honor flight

More than 80 Ohio-based senior veterans recently participated in the 114th flight of Honor Flight Columbus, a central Ohio-based nonprofit organization dedicated to honoring America’s veterans from WWII through the Vietnam War, with a trip to Washington D.C. to visit their respective service and war memorials. The one-day trips...
COLUMBUS, OH
thevillagereporter.com

(Paid Content) Local Man Opens Barbershop Ministry In Stryker

SON GETS HAIRCUT … ”Mom said to cut your hair today, and I listen to the wife,” Barber Kenny Williams said with a smile as he had his son Jaxon hop up to get his haircut. Williams is very happy to have his shop open again now that he has his Barber’s license and has passed the state boards. Barb...
STRYKER, OH
WLWT 5

Ohio zoo welcomes 2 black-crowned crane chicks

POWELL, Ohio — An Ohio zoo recently welcomed two new black-crowned crane chicks. According to the Columbus Zoo, the chicks hatched at the end of April. Zoo officials said the chicks are doing well and are spending time with their mom, Frankie, and their dad, Felix, in the Congo Expedition Aviary.
OHIO STATE
Urbana Citizen

PET OF THE WEEK

Meet Pebbles! Pebbles is a sweet 8-month-old black and white spayed female. She is growing into a beautiful teenager and though she’s a bit on the quiet side she loves to both play and snuggle. Come meet her today in the Scratching Post Room at PAWS Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana, Ohio.
URBANA, OH
The Lima News

Woman-owned asphalt business paves new trail

OTTAWA — Asphalt contracting is not a business that has traditionally been considered a woman’s role. But Michelle Harpe isn’t letting that slow her down. She says a lot of people wonder why a woman is in this business. “It does bother me, but it makes you...
OTTAWA, OH
Sidney Daily News

Light Ohio Blue honors Lenhart, Niemeyer

COLUMBUS — Two local residents have been honored by the Light Ohio Blue organization for their support of law enforcement. John Lenhart, former Shelby County sheriff, and Anne Niemeyer, of Wapakoneta, were recognized during Law Enforcement Week. Lenhart received the Lifetime Achievement award and Niemeyer received the Citizen of the Year award.
SHELBY COUNTY, OH
toledocitypaper.com

Hollywood Casino Toledo’s New Poker Room a winning hand for Toledo

As it moves into its 10th year providing entertainment and gaming to the greater Toledo area, Hollywood celebrates its latest addition: an open-floor Poker Room with 12 tables and four massive TV screens. Players of all skill levels can enjoy Hold’Em, Omaha or 7 Card Stud. Poker Room Promos...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Former students reminisce over days spent at three Toledo schools, who welcomed their last students this week

TOLEDO, Ohio — The holiday weekend started on a bittersweet note for former students of Wernert, Shoreland, and Jackman Elementary in west and north Toledo. On Saturday morning, just days after the schools let out their last students for the summer, people were invited out for one last look at the schools, all three of which are being retired from service as Washington Local Schools builds two replacement schools.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

End of an era: Wernert Elementary is closing

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - After more than a century of service to children in Toledo, Wernert Elementary School is closing its doors. On Wednesday, the school let kids out for summer break for the final time. The school was built back in 1918 and generations of kids learned and played...
TOLEDO, OH
ashlandsource.com

Is there a Knox County link to the wild man mystery?

MOUNT VERNON -- Delaware County Sheriff T. B. Williams crept through the woods in the falling light, his deputies moving near him quietly in a line. Following the reports of local residents, the lawmen were gathered in Scioto Township, just past the transfer station that powered the interurban train line.
KNOX COUNTY, OH
wlen.com

Ohio Man Drowns in Devil’s Lake; Search to Continue Monday

Manitou Beach, MI – Dive teams and other first responders searched Devil’s Lake for about six hours on Sunday, looking for a man who fell off of a recreational tube and never came back to the surface. The Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office reports that two families from Sylvania,...
SYLVANIA, OH
WHIZ

Local Man Wins 10,000 for A Hole In One

NASHPORT, Ohio – A local man scored a hole in one and scored $10,000 because of it. Luke Sutton of Coshocton is the first person to receive a hole in one at Virtues Golf Club in Nashport Hole in One competition and he is very excited about it. “I...
NASHPORT, OH
Lima News

Lima Municipal Court records

Montez Archer Jr., 20, of Clinton Township, Mich., pleaded no contest and found guilty of criminal damaging/endangering*. Sentence: 90 days jail. 90 days suspended. $150 fine. Quintez Q. Burns, 28, of Lima, pleaded guilty to found guilty of no OL. Sentence: 30 days jail. 29 days suspended. $250 fine. Adrianne...
LIMA, OH

