Gospel music scheduled June 11 in Dunkirk

PIQUA — The City of Piqua announced plans for its annual Rock Piqua Food Truck and Music Festival. The Piqua Arts Council and Mainstreet Piqua’s event is kicking it all the way back to the 1960s this year, according to a release. The free festival will take place...
The first time I heard him, I stood near the bar in an Irish pub in Cleveland, listening to an elderly Irishman read from the large red book he held in his hands. “Real tears are not those that fall from the eyes and cover the face, but those that fall from the heart and cover the soul,” he read.
MANITOU BEACH, Mich. (WILX/Gray News) – An Ohio family is in mourning after a holiday vacation to Michigan ended in tragedy. According to the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO), a 39-year-old father drowned while he was tubing with his daughter on Devil’s Lake. Deputies said two families...
COLUMBUS, Ohio – A New exhibit at a museum in Ohio is celebrating the upcoming centenary of the birth of Charles “Sparky” Schulz, the man who created the comic strip Peanuts. Lucy Shelton Caswell is founding curator of the Billy Ireland Cartoon Library & Museum at Ohio...
More than 80 Ohio-based senior veterans recently participated in the 114th flight of Honor Flight Columbus, a central Ohio-based nonprofit organization dedicated to honoring America’s veterans from WWII through the Vietnam War, with a trip to Washington D.C. to visit their respective service and war memorials. The one-day trips...
SON GETS HAIRCUT … ”Mom said to cut your hair today, and I listen to the wife,” Barber Kenny Williams said with a smile as he had his son Jaxon hop up to get his haircut. Williams is very happy to have his shop open again now that he has his Barber’s license and has passed the state boards. Barb...
POWELL, Ohio — An Ohio zoo recently welcomed two new black-crowned crane chicks. According to the Columbus Zoo, the chicks hatched at the end of April. Zoo officials said the chicks are doing well and are spending time with their mom, Frankie, and their dad, Felix, in the Congo Expedition Aviary.
Meet Pebbles! Pebbles is a sweet 8-month-old black and white spayed female. She is growing into a beautiful teenager and though she’s a bit on the quiet side she loves to both play and snuggle. Come meet her today in the Scratching Post Room at PAWS Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana, Ohio.
OTTAWA — Asphalt contracting is not a business that has traditionally been considered a woman’s role. But Michelle Harpe isn’t letting that slow her down. She says a lot of people wonder why a woman is in this business. “It does bother me, but it makes you...
COLUMBUS — Two local residents have been honored by the Light Ohio Blue organization for their support of law enforcement. John Lenhart, former Shelby County sheriff, and Anne Niemeyer, of Wapakoneta, were recognized during Law Enforcement Week. Lenhart received the Lifetime Achievement award and Niemeyer received the Citizen of the Year award.
As it moves into its 10th year providing entertainment and gaming to the greater Toledo area, Hollywood celebrates its latest addition: an open-floor Poker Room with 12 tables and four massive TV screens. Players of all skill levels can enjoy Hold’Em, Omaha or 7 Card Stud. Poker Room Promos...
TOLEDO, Ohio — The holiday weekend started on a bittersweet note for former students of Wernert, Shoreland, and Jackman Elementary in west and north Toledo. On Saturday morning, just days after the schools let out their last students for the summer, people were invited out for one last look at the schools, all three of which are being retired from service as Washington Local Schools builds two replacement schools.
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - After more than a century of service to children in Toledo, Wernert Elementary School is closing its doors. On Wednesday, the school let kids out for summer break for the final time. The school was built back in 1918 and generations of kids learned and played...
MOUNT VERNON -- Delaware County Sheriff T. B. Williams crept through the woods in the falling light, his deputies moving near him quietly in a line. Following the reports of local residents, the lawmen were gathered in Scioto Township, just past the transfer station that powered the interurban train line.
PICKAWAY – How young is too young to serve in the military? Back in 1860s it was pretty young. Joseph Fissell was born September 19, 1852, in Circleville, Ohio to John and Katherine Diffendafer Fissell. There he grew up with his 4 brothers and 4 sisters. His father was a fence maker and farmer.
Manitou Beach, MI – Dive teams and other first responders searched Devil’s Lake for about six hours on Sunday, looking for a man who fell off of a recreational tube and never came back to the surface. The Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office reports that two families from Sylvania,...
NASHPORT, Ohio – A local man scored a hole in one and scored $10,000 because of it. Luke Sutton of Coshocton is the first person to receive a hole in one at Virtues Golf Club in Nashport Hole in One competition and he is very excited about it. “I...
The center will open its gates at 12:00 p.m. for Huber Heights residents and passholders and then 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. for everyone else. Sundays, Mondays and Wednesdays will be for only residents and passholders.
Montez Archer Jr., 20, of Clinton Township, Mich., pleaded no contest and found guilty of criminal damaging/endangering*. Sentence: 90 days jail. 90 days suspended. $150 fine. Quintez Q. Burns, 28, of Lima, pleaded guilty to found guilty of no OL. Sentence: 30 days jail. 29 days suspended. $250 fine. Adrianne...
Comments / 0