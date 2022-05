Two separate shootings in the north side of Grand Rapids left a 13 year-old dead and three men injured, Saturday night. Dispatchers received a report of a 13 year-old male with a gunshot wound at around 10:30PM. When emergency responders arrived at the scene, they located the teenager who was suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. He was transported to the area hospital where he died from his injuries. Before he died, the teen was able to tell police the identity of the suspect who shot him.

