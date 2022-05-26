ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

John Toshack is loved by Liverpool and Real Madrid after spells at both clubs... the Champions League final will be poignant for the Welshman as he fights through the aftermath of Covid

By Ian Herbert
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

John Toshack, who brought the wisdom of Bill Shankly to the Bernabeu in his two spells managing Real Madrid, is still fighting to get through the aftermath of Covid, which left him seriously ill in a Barcelona hospital. He is not in a great condition.

‘I was nine days completely out,’ says the 73-year-old, who woke up in intensive care. ‘More out than in. In 10 days you can lose a league. I gained a life.’

Though Toshack was part of the legendary teams built by Shankly and Bob Paisley, winning three First Division titles plus the 1977 European Cup, Madrid celebrates him just as much. Emilio Butragueno, part of the Bernabeu squad he inherited in 1989, called him every day as he began his long road to recovery.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W931D_0frblUVf00
Liverpool's Champions League final with Real Madrid will be a poignant one for John Toshack who is fighting through the aftermath of Covid and is loved after spells at both clubs

Real won a LaLiga title under Toshack in 1990, after his huge success with Real Sociedad had earned him a shot at the job.

But Liverpool were always the club in his heart. ‘Managing Real Madrid. Great. Ten years in the Basque country. Great. But Liverpool? The best days of my life,’ he told Sportsmail a few years ago.

His first match as Real boss was against Kenny Dalglish’s Liverpool in 1989, months after the tragedy of Hillsborough. Real won 2-0. He wanted to sign John Barnes a year later but Real went for Gheorghe Hagi. He did not see out that second season.

It broke Toshack’s heart that Liverpool did not make him their manager. Shankly, who signed him from Cardiff City, told him that Liverpool would have him back if he succeeded at Swansea and he felt taking that club from the Fourth to the First Division between 1978 and 1981 was enough.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Rtc07_0frblUVf00
Toshack was part of Liverpool's great teams of the 1970s (pictured centre in the 1974 FA Cup)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PLQRL_0frblUVf00
Toshack also guided Real Madrid to the LaLiga title in 1990 during a spell there as manager

He says a telephone call came, in the winter of 1981, proposing a meeting with Liverpool secretary Peter Robinson and chairman John Smith, to discuss what at that time seemed to be the impending departure of Paisley. Liverpool were struggling and Paisley did not seem in the best of health.

But the team and the manager rallied, lifting the league trophy and the European Cup, against Real Madrid in Paris.

Toshack left British shores for Sporting Lisbon in 1984 after resigning from Swansea when the club began to run out of money, and embarked on a nomadic managerial career encompassing 13 teams in nine countries.

A new documentary, TOSH, charts his Swansea City odyssey, with players such as Alan Curtis and Leighton James giving an acute sense of what an inspirational leader he was.

Footage of Shankly, standing outside his suburban Liverpool semi to discuss Toshack in a TV interview, reveals how much the legendary Scot thought of him. Toshack was a pallbearer at Shankly’s funeral in 1981.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LAV54_0frblUVf00
A new documentary on Toshack charts his incredible spell as manager of Swansea City

There is evidence of a Shankly-esque psychology in the story of how local police booked virtually the entire Swansea squad for after-hours drinking at the local Bay View Hotel.

Two players missed the lock-in, which was ostensibly to celebrate the birth of defender Neil Robinson’s newborn baby. ‘What upset me at the time was that two of them weren’t there. I fined the two of them,’ Toshack tells the documentary-makers. ‘They should all have been there. I wasn’t happy with that.’

The Liverpool ethos was fundamental to those years, Toshack reflects in the film. ‘We’ve all had Shanks to fall back on,’ he says.

He took on increasingly obscure managerial roles as the years went by, though his illness has posed the biggest challenge of all. He was about to head to Majorca with wife, Maite, in February, when he got up from the sofa and had trouble walking.

He was in intensive care with Covid for nine days and was intubated for six of them.

Now back home, Toshack is able to sit on an exercise bike as he starts a gentle rehab. ‘I’ve got the toughest pre-season of my life,’ he says. ‘I don’t think I can play 90 minutes this Sunday...’

TOSH is in UK Cinemas and then available on digital download, DVD and Blu-Ray from June 6.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Manchester United's new away kit for the 2022-2023 season has been leaked online... with the club set to return to its more traditional colours of white, black and red for the first campaign under Erik ten Hag

Manchester United are set to return to more traditional colours for their new away kit, according to leaked pictures of the 2022-23 strip. The kit - shared by Footy Headlines - is white with black and white trim, with black shorts and white socks. The design features a pattern of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Leeds United lead the hunt for talented Birmingham City youngster George Hall... but they could face competition from Premier League rivals Newcastle United and Brighton

Leeds United have firmed up their interest in Birmingham City's highly rated midfielder George Hall. The Championship side are fighting to keep hold of their England Under 18 international who has been courted by a number of clubs since breaking into the first team this season. Leeds are understood to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'I'm flying!' Stuart Broad thrilled to be back in England fold ahead of New Zealand Test after he and James Anderson were dumped for West Indies tour... and Nottingham Forest's Premier League promotion has only enhanced his mood!

Stuart Broad feels like he is 'flying' now he is back in the England squad following his winter omission for the West Indies tour. New captain Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum have brought Broad and James Anderson back into the fold for the first Test against New Zealand at Lord's, which starts on Thursday.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'As soon as they missed a penalty, they were not English - just black': Jude Bellingham criticises England football fans after Bukayo Saka, Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford were racially abused online following their penalty woes in the Euro 2020 final

Jude Bellingham has hit out at England fans over the racial abuse of team-mates Bukayo Saka, Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho following last summer's Euro 2020 final. The Three Lions trio were subjected to sickening abuse online after the final at Wembley, where they were denied from the spot in a crushing penalty shootout defeat for Gareth Southgate's men.
SOCIETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gheorghe Hagi
Person
Kenny Dalglish
Person
Bob Paisley
Person
John Toshack
Person
Bill Shankly
Daily Mail

Frank Lampard is hit with a £30,000 fine by the FA after he criticised the refereeing in his side's defeat by Liverpool in April, having accusing Stuart Attwell of favouring big teams following refusal to award a penalty

Frank Lampard has been hit with a £30,000 fine by the FA after being charged for breaching rules over his comments criticising referee Stuart Attwell made in the wake of Everton's 2-0 defeat by Liverpool last month. Boss Lampard was infuriated by the decision from the official not to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Sergio Perez signs a new contract with Red Bull until 2024 just two days after winning the Monaco Grand Prix despite tensions running high with Max Verstappen's dad claiming the team is 'favouring' the Mexican driver

Sergio Perez has signed a two-year contract extension with Red Bull days after his dramatic win at the Monaco Grand Prix. In wet conditions on the Cote d'Azur Perez stormed from starting third on the grid to claim victory at Monaco, thanks in no small part to a number of mistakes from Ferrari cars.
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Real Madrid#Barcelona#The Champions League#Covid#First Division#Laliga#Basque
Daily Mail

Princess Charlene of Monaco's smile showed 'no genuine happiness' and she avoided 'forced tactile poses' with Prince Albert in first public joint engagement without their children, body language expert claims

Princess Charlene of Monaco continued her return to public life yesterday when attending the F1 in Monte Carlo, alongside her husband Prince Albert in their first joint engagement without their children. It was the first time the pair were seen in public together since French media claimed she is receiving...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Embarrassment for Lord's as over 17,000 tickets remain unsold for England's Test match with New Zealand this week as fans criticise £160 price amid cost of living crisis

England's new cricket era is set to start against a backdrop of empty seats with over 17,000 tickets still unsold for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee Test at Lord's. Captain Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum begin their tenures in the first Test against New Zealand, starting on Thursday, but ticket sales have been sluggish for the first four days.
SPORTS
Daily Mail

John McEnroe says Wimbledon was WRONG to ban Russian and Belarusian players following Ukraine invasion but insists Grand Slam shouldn't have been stripped of ranking points as he describes situation as 'lose-lose'

Tennis great John McEnroe said Wimbledon was wrong to ban Russian and Belarusian players after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine but wished the sport's governing bodies had not retaliated by stripping the Grand Slam of ranking points. The All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC), which organises the grass court major, decided...
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Anthony Joshua's rematch with Oleksandr Usyk is 'delayed until mid-August' after initially being pencilled in for July 23, with a 'dispute over broadcast rights holding up the Brit's shot at heavyweight redemption'

Anthony Joshua's rematch against Oleksandr Usyk has reportedly been pushed back until mid-August. The Brit is set to face Usyk for a second time this year after losing his unified heavyweight titles when they last collided back in September. A rematch between the pair was expected to take place in...
COMBAT SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Daily Mail

Kirsty Young says painful fibromyalgia left her struggling to do simple chores and 'walking away from Desert Island Discs was hard but it was clearly the only option' as she returns to the BBC to front the Queen's Jubilee coverage

Kirsty Young has revealed that she was unable to do simple chores and struggled with low moods because of her fibromyalgia. The Scottish broadcaster, 53, was diagnosed with secondary fibromyalgia in 2018, which is a condition that causes chronic pain throughout the body and makes sufferers extremely tired. She was also diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Lancashire seamer Luke Wood named in England's ODI squad for the first time as new coach Matthew Mott picks his squad for inaugural tour of the Netherlands in June, with Jason Roy also picked following suspended international ban

Matthew Mott has picked his first squad since being named as the new white-ball head coach of the England men's cricket team, with two uncapped players named for next month's tour of the Netherlands. Lancashire fast bowler Luke Wood and Gloucestershire paceman David Payne have both been named in the...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Ex-Liverpool striker Dirk Kuyt 'will be presented as the new boss of ADO Den Haag on Thursday'... to become the Dutch club's FIFTH boss in three years (and that included Alan Pardew!)

Dirk Kuyt is to become the new manager of ADO Den Haag, according to a report in Holland. The 41-year-old, who is fondly remembered in England for his time with Liverpool, would be taking on his first senior management role having previously worked with Feyenoord's Under-19 side. According to Dutch...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Lionel Messi reveals he couldn't run at full intensity for SIX WEEKS because of Covid's impact on his lungs after testing positive in January... as the PSG star admits he rushed back into action too quickly after recovering

Lionel Messi has revealed he struggles with the after-effects of Covid-19 long after contracting the virus, and admitted he returned to action too soon. The Argentina and Paris Saint-Germain star tested positive for the virus soon after the New Year after enjoying French football's winter break in his homeland. The...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Andy Robertson trains with Scotland squad just two days after celebrating Liverpool's season at open-top bus parade - as captain prepares for World Cup play-off clash against Ukraine

Andy Robertson was among the Scotland squad training today as he returned to work two days after celebrating Liverpool's season on an open-top bus parade. The Scotland captain played in the Reds' Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid on Saturday night but was criticised by some fans online for partying and drinking during the bus parade which followed on Sunday in Liverpool.
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Irate Atletico Madrid fans REMOVE Thibaut Courtois plaque from the Wanda Metropolitano following his Champions League heroics with rivals Real... after club president Enrique Cerezo told supporters 'go with a pick and a shovel'

Atletico Madrid fans have reacted with fury at Thibaut Courtois' Champions League success with Real Madrid, removing a special plaque commemorating his time at the club. Courtois was named man of the match on Saturday night for Atletico's city rivals after putting in a series of stunning saves to deny Liverpool's Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah in helping Real win the Champions League final 1-0 at the Stade de France, Paris.
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Rafael Nadal's pleas to French Open organisers to change his match against Novak Djokovic to the daytime fall on deaf ears, with clash to be held under the lights - after legend hinted it could be his last at Roland Garros

Rafael Nadal's pleas to the organisers of the French Open to change his quarter-final clash with Novak Djokovic to the daytime have fallen on deaf ears, with the match, potentially his last ever at Roland Garros, to go ahead in the evening as planned. Veteran Nadal is the defending champion...
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

378K+
Followers
40K+
Post
163M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy