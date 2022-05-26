ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcconnelsville, OH

Ohio human trafficking bust: 9 men called ‘pure filth’ by attorney general

By Mark Feuerborn
 4 days ago

MCCONNELSVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – A nearly 10-month human trafficking investigation by a state task force has nine men facing different charges including rape and creating child pornography, according to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office.

The Southeastern Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force began looking into one McConnelsville man, and from there the investigation brought to light a group involved in trafficking minors and engaging in unlawful sexual conduct with them, the sheriff’s office said in a Thursday news release.

The task force — which includes the Ohio Attorney General and multiple sheriffs’ and prosecutors’ offices — said it started the investigation in August 2021. While the sheriff’s office announced periodic arrests related to the case, the task force finally tied them all together publicly on Thursday.

“This task force waded into a cesspool of alleged men who were… sexually exploiting children – pure filth,” Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said in the release.

Rusty Campbell, of McConnelsville, was the task force’s first target after it received a tip he was trafficking a minor in exchange for money, methamphetamine and other favors, the sheriff’s office said. Investigators also learned he was having sex with other minors, making child porn and sharing the content in an online group. The task force said he now faces the following charges:

  • One count of rape
  • Five counts of human trafficking
  • 27 counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor
  • Two counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor
Below is the list of nine other men the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said are facing charges from the task force’s investigation:

  • Daniel Charles was indicted on one count of human trafficking, 20 counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor and compelling prostitution.
  • Caleb Clemens was indicted on one count of human trafficking, corruption of a minor and unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.
  • Cody Dingey was indicted on one count of human trafficking and two counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.
  • Dustin Harlow was indicted on one count of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.
  • Matthew Haynes already pleaded guilty to one count of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor. A judge sentenced him to three years in prison, and he will be required to register as a sex offender upon release.
  • Tyler Matheney was indicted on one count of human trafficking, three counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor and two counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.
  • Brian O’Neil already pleaded guilty to two counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and one count of importuning. He is set for sentencing Aug. 2.
  • Dean Smith was indicted on eight counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor and four counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.
The task force said its investigation into the human trafficking ring is ongoing, as it is looking to identify additional people involved.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

