ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mooresburg, TN

Tennessee man accused of selling, using marijuana while children were in camper

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b45VS_0frbk9PW00
Arrested: Joshua Hinkle was arrested by Hawkins County deputies on Wednesday. (Hawkins County Sheriff's Office)

MOORESBURG, Tenn. — A Tennessee man who admitted selling marijuana out of his camper is accused of selling the drugs while his five children were in the vehicle, authorities said.

Joshua Lynn Hinkle, 32, of Mooresburg, was arrested Wednesday and charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon; altering the serial number on a firearm; sale, delivery, manufacturing or possession of a Schedule 6 substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; and simple possession of a Schedule 1 drug, according to the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office.

Hinkle was arrested after a deputy did a welfare check on the children at about 1:35 a.m. EDT Wednesday, The Times-News of Kingsport reported. Deputy Dustin Winter said three children were visible and the camper “was filled with trash,” according to the newspaper.

One of the children let Winter in the camper, according to the deputy’s arrest report.

Deputies smelled marijuana and asked Hinkle if he smoked it, WJHL-TV reported. According to the report, Hinkle confirmed he smoked the marijuana after the children had gone to bed, according to the television station.

Winter stated in his report that he saw marijuana in a metal tray, along with wax and a glass pipe, the Johnson City Press reported. The deputy also found a baggie of the drug in Hinkle’s pocket, according to the newspaper.

Winter also found a semi-automatic pistol tucked into Hinkle’s pants with the serial number scratched off, the Times-News reported.

The deputy also discovered two ecstasy pills and more than 100 baggies and two scales with marijuana residue, according to the newspaper.

After he was handcuffed and read his Miranda rights, Hinkle reportedly gave deputies a written confession, admitting that he sold marijuana from the camper and used the drug “openly around his children,” WJHL reported.

Hinkle admitted he was a felon but said he carried the pistol for protection, according to the television station.

The incident was reported to the state’s Department of Children’s Services, the Times-News reported. The arrest report did not indicate who currently has custody of the children, according to the newspaper.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
elizabethton.com

Unwanted guest in Burger King leads to numerous drug charges

A Church Hill woman was arrested on numerous drug charges after police were called to a Johnson City Burger King in reference to an unwanted guest. At approximately 6:08 p.m. on Monday, officers were called to the Burger King located at 1910 South Roan St. Upon arrival, the officers made contact with Christina Beaty of Church Hill inside the women’s bathroom.
CHURCH HILL, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Boat capsizes on Colorado lake; 1 dead, 1 missing, 11 hurt

PUEBLO, Colo. — (AP) — A boat capsized on a Colorado lake Sunday night, leaving one woman dead, 11 people hospitalized and one man missing. Eight adults and five children were on the large, flat boat near a picnic area at Lake Pueblo State Park over the Memorial Day holiday weekend when high winds apparently overturned the boat, authorities told KRDO-TV.
PUEBLO, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mooresburg, TN
City
Kingsport, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
State
Tennessee State
Mooresburg, TN
Crime & Safety
WDEF

Athens man charged with raping a juvenile at a city park

ATHENS, Tennessee (WDEF) – A man has been charged with raping a juvenile at a city park in Athens on Wednesday. A police affidavit says the victim was walking with some other kids near Ingleside School. They split up and the teen decided to go to Knox Park. He...
ATHENS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marijuana#Convicted Felon#Drugs#Ecstasy#The Times News#Times News Online#Wjhl Tv
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Minor earthquake shakes Tennessee town

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An earthquake shook a small Tennessee town near Dyersburg overnight. A magnitude 3.1 earthquake happened in Newbern around 3:40 a.m., according to the University of Memphis Center for Earthquake Research and Information. Residents in the area may have felt some shaking. To report anything you may...
MEMPHIS, TN
Magnolia State Live

Officials: Mississippi man operates elaborate crime ring from Tennessee jail, stealing thousands from stores across southeast

Authorities say a Mississippi man was operating a major crime ring from behind bars, stealing thousands of dollars in materials, appliances and other purchases from Lowe’s stores across the southeastern United States. In January 2020, William Nolan, now 50, of Jackson, was arrested by Hendersonville, Tennessee, police in connection...
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Rising US traffic deaths put focus on one Philadelphia road

PHILADELPHIA — (AP) — Just one more step and the stroller would have been on the curb. The thought haunts Latanya Byrd years after a driver racing down Roosevelt Boulevard in Philadelphia struck and killed her 27-year-old niece, Samara Banks, and three of Banks’ young sons as they crossed the 12-lane road. Today, many of the conditions that led to the fatal 2013 crash still exist.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
MyArkLaMiss

Shooting lands Mississippi men behind bars

NATCHEZ, Miss. (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday, May 21, 2022, at approximately 11:15 PM, Adams County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a shooting on the 80 block of Saragossa Road. Deputies learned that the victim was transported to a local hospital before authorities were able to arrive at the scene. Once deputies arrived at the shooting scene, […]
CBS DFW

'I am going to shoot an elementary school', Uvalde suspect posted on Facebook before shooting

UVALDE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - New details have emerged about the mass shooting at Robb Elementary that claimed the lives of 19 children and two teachers on May 24. The suspect posted on Facebook 30 minutes before the massacre, according to the governor. The Facebook posts were the only forewarning of the tragedy, according to Abbott, who added the gunman had no history of mental illness. The suspect, who was killed by law enforcement officials, also shot his grandmother in the face, according to Abbott. The gunman posted:"I am going to shoot my grandmother" "I shot my grandmother.""I am going to shoot an elementary school."New...
UVALDE, TX
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Some Democrats voting in GOP primaries to block Trump picks

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Diane Murray struggled with her decision all the way up to Election Day. But when the time came, the 54-year-old Georgia Democrat cast a ballot in last week's Republican primary for Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. While state law allowed her to participate in either party's primary, she said it felt like a violation of her core values to vote for the Republican. But it had to be done, she decided, to prevent a Donald Trump -backed "election denier" from becoming the battleground state's election chief.
GEORGIA STATE
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
103K+
Followers
105K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy