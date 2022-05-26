Rehoboth Beach Patrol prepares to ring in new season May 28
Over the past 100 years, the Rehoboth Beach Patrol has stood guard over Rehoboth’s sands and waters, providing a sense of security as well as assistance when a relaxing day at the shore doesn’t go quite as planned. Mayor Stan Mills will help the beach patrol ring in its 101st year...
The 7th Annual Crush Out Cancer Weekend will be observed Saturday and Sunday, June 4 and 5. To honor National Cancer Survivors Day, Cancer Support Community Delaware is partnering with several coastal-area restaurant to celebrate cancer survivors and raise funds for its critical programming in Sussex County. Supporting restaurants offering...
Phase 7 of the Lewes-to-Georgetown Trail is well underway. This phase, from Cool Spring Road to the Fisher Road-Hudson Road intersection between Lewes and Harbeson, varies from all other phases, which have followed an abandoned railroad line. Because there is not a signalized crossing of Route 9 at the Cool...
Beginning Monday, June 6, Cave Neck Road and Atlantic Street in downtown Milton will be closed for about two weeks to replace crossroad pipes. According to a May 27 press release from the Delaware Department of Transportation, the road will be closed between Federal and Front streets. Work will be performed by George & Lynch and will comprise removing and replacing crossroad pipes.
The future use of the airport in Georgetown is a subject that I have pondered for many years. I discussed it with Sussex County Administrator Todd Lawson and Councilman Doug Hudson over two years ago, and spoke at one of Sussex County's Airport Committee meetings. I keep bringing it up...
All Saints' Episcopal Church, located at 18 Olive Ave. in downtown Rehoboth Beach, will resume casual outdoor Saturday evening services at 5 p.m., June 4. Everyone is invited to bring a beach chair or blanket and come as they are, even directly off the beach, Boardwalk or street. Services take place in the church gardens adjacent to the historic 1894 church structure, the oldest and only original worship site still standing and in continuous use in Rehoboth.
The Chamber of Commerce for Greater Milford and the City of Milford held a ribbon cutting to celebrate the one-year anniversary of Microtel by Wyndham in Milford. Located on Route 1 and surrounded by dining options, Microtel Inn & Suites by Wyndham Milford is a contemporary, non-smoking hotel just a short drive from the warm sand of Bennett’s Pier Beach and shopping at Tanger Outlets Rehoboth Beach. It is just minutes from tournaments at DE Turf Sports Complex in Frederica and Sports at the Beach in Georgetown as well as Bayhealth Hospital Sussex Campus. Visitors can enjoy strolling along the Mispillion Riverwalk and see marine life at DuPont Nature Center, as well as enjoy the inn’s fitness center, outdoor pool and free Wi-Fi.
Kathy Buschi of Milton will be releasing her new limited-edition print, “Blue Heron at Gordons Pond,” at the Lewes Historical Society’s Sea Glass & Coastal Arts Festival set for 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, June 4 and 5, on the historical society grounds at 110 Shipcarpenter St., Lewes.
Culinary Coast Restaurant Week begins this Sunday, June 5. For a video about the event, click here. Participating restaurants will offer either menu discounts or pre-fixe menus. For a list of participants, visit www.culinarycoastrestaurantweek.com or www.Beach-Fun.com or follow us on Facebook. Culinary Coast Restaurant Week runs from June 5 through...
Meriedith Marlene Street of Lewes passed away Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at Beebe Healthcare in Lewes. She was 82 years old. She was born in Lewes to the late William E. and Sarah A. Wright Miller. She was a domestic technician/homemaker. She, along with her husband Charles, raised six children. Meriedith went back to school and obtained her GED later in life. She was devoted to taking care of her husband and family. Meriedith enjoyed sewing, crossword puzzles, flower gardening, traveling, cooking, shopping, listening to contemporary Christian music, attending church and watching TV.
The 12th Annual Wings of Hope ... A Butterfly Release to benefit Cancer Support Community Delaware will begin at 9 a.m., Saturday, June 25, at Milton Memorial Park, 115 Federal St., Milton. The event is highlighted by a ceremony and release of butterflies in recognition of family, friends and neighbors...
Culinary Coast Restaurant Week welcomes Victoria’s as a participant for 2022. Victoria’s offers fine dining in an intimate setting overlooking the beach and boardwalk. Culinary Coast Restaurant Week runs from June 5 through 10, 2022. Brought to you by The Cape Gazette and the Rehoboth Beach-Dewey Beach Chamber...
Sussex County Planning & Zoning Commission heard plans at its May 12 meeting for the largest solar farm ever proposed in Sussex County. Then at its May 26 meeting, commissioners voted to recommend approval of the conditional-use application filed by Freeman Solar LLC of New York City, a subsidiary of Brookfield Renewal US. Plans are for a 75-megawatt, transmission-level solar farm on 351 acres of farmland owned by Calhoun Ventures of Milford. The project would be built on both sides of Calhoun Road on the outskirts of the City of Milford on the west side of Route 113.
Lewes in Bloom Children’s Learning Garden activities will begin with a Peter Rabbit show at 10:30 a.m., Friday, June 17, in Stango Park on Kings Highway in downtown Lewes. Except for July 4, story hour will be held at 10:30 a.m. every Monday, June 13 to Aug. 22. Afterward, little ones will stroll through the garden to pick fruits and vegetables to take home.
When a Lewes couple realized something had devoured all the fish and frogs in their garden pond, they went to work to find the culprit. Turns out their pond was a smorgasbord for local river otters. “We finally have accepted that a pond with fish is not a good idea....
62nd Lewes Antiques Show & Sale, Friday, July 8 & 9 from 10 am-5 pm • Admission: $5.00 • allows admission for both days. This two-day event is held at Bethel United Methodist Church, 129 W 4th Street, Lewes, DE 19958. Whether you live locally or are visiting the Delaware beaches, come help us celebrate the 62nd anniversary of Lewes Antiques Show & Sale. This indoor show features quality antiques, collectibles, art & photography from 17 regional dealers & has something for everyone at reasonable prices. Bethel United Methodist Church is handicapped accessible. Lunch can be purchased; prepared by Bethel parishioners to include delectable homemade desserts. Free parking available. Self-guided tours of this historic church are available. Be sure to see the beautifully restored stained-glass windows. All proceeds benefit the capital campaign. In addition to the Antiques Show & Sale, the Bethel Women’s Ministry is sponsoring a “Priceless” Curiosity Shop located in the Parsonage Meeting House directly across from the church. It will be held over the same two days as the Antiques Show & Sale; please note the times: Friday, from 1 to 6 p.m. and Saturday, 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. Bethel United Methodist Church, 129 W. Fourth Street, Historic Lewes. Questions: http://bethellewes.org 302-645-9426, office@bethellewes.org.
Lewes Mayor & City Council will host a workshop that will lead into an executive session at 9 a.m., Wednesday, June 1, at City Hall. Candace Vessella will be sworn in to fill the unexpired 3-year term of Andrew Williams. There will be discussion and possible action to appoint people...
Jose Carmen Hernandez, 25, of Georgetown passed away Monday, May 23, 2022, at the University of Pennsylvania Medical Center in Philadelphia, Pa. He was born April 23, 1997, in Lewes, son of Veronica and Carlos Figueroa. Jose grew up in Georgetown and attended various schools and programs throughout his life,...
At a meeting May 20 at Indian River High School, complaints were raised about the U.S. Wind and Ørsted wind farm projects planned to be built in the waters near Ocean City, Md., and Bethany Beach/Fenwick Island, respectively. The mayor of Ocean City said the view of wind turbines...
Umpire retires - Jill Fitzcharles, who has been a referee for women's lacrosse for 35 years, umpired her last game May 26 in the state championship final won by Cape over Tatnall 16-4. Jill seemed moved and genuinely surprised. And then her last game generated nine yellow cards, which had Tatnall competing one player down, then later two players down, and sent star player Lydia Colasante out of the game early. My position with umpires is any call they make that I don’t like must be wrong. And I don’t want to know the intricacies of the rules. I have stories to write, not rule books for physical education majors. But I’m cool with officials. I'm nice to them and they in turn are nice to me. Best of everything to Jill.
